Te cute: deze baby’s zijn omgetoverd in Disney prinsessen

Move over Anne Geddes en maak je op voor een cuteness overload. Deze baby’s figureren namelijk als echte prinsessen in een betoverende fotoshoot.

De fotograaf van Belly Beautiful Portraits uit Roseville, Californië, Karen Marie is dan ook een grote Disney fan. De verhalen over liefde en heldhaftigheid spraken haar altijd al aan en ze wilde dit dan ook meegeven aan de pasgeboren baby’s.

8 uur

Voor elk van de prinsessen is een aparte set gebouwd om de film na te bootsen. De hele shoot duurde uiteindelijk wel 8 uur, maar was het uiteindelijk allemaal waard volgens de fotografe. Het resultaat is dan ook wel sprookjesachtig schattig!

Bron: Cosmopolitan