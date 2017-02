Sushi croissants bestaan en wij willen ze nú proeven!

An amazing cross section of our CALIFORNIA CROISSANT – inside you can see Seaweed, Salmon, Wasabi & Ginger rolled and baked in buttery croissant dough. Topped with furikake. Lovely photo by @olimoli #californiacroissant #mrholmesbakehouse #sanfrancisco ✌️❤️

A photo posted by Mr Holmes Bakehouse (@mrholmesbakehouse) on Jun 6, 2015 at 9:46am PDT