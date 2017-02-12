Snif! Zo namen onze favoriete acteurs afscheid van ‘The Vampire Diaries’

Begin dit jaar vertelden we jullie nog dat ‘The Vampire Diaries’ in 2017 zijn laatste seizoen zou uitzenden en de acteurs hebben zopas de eindaflevering opgenomen. Na 8 jaar en evenveel seizoenen nemen Ian Somerhalder en co. afscheid van hun personages en van elkaar, en dat delen ze uitgebreid met de fans op Instagram.

Op 10 maart zal de allerlaatste aflevering van ‘The Vampire Diaries‘ verschijnen en wij weten niet goed hoe we ooit zonder onze favoriete vampieren zullen kunnen leven. Acht jaar deelden we lief en leed en ondanks dat Stefan en Damon Salvatore voor eeuwig zullen blijven bestaan – ze zijn onsterfelijk – komt er aan alle mooie liedjes een einde. Nina Dobrev kondigde zopas aan dat ze voor de allerlaatste aflevering zal terugkeren en samen met haar co-acteurs neemt ze nu uitgebreid afscheid van de serie die haar bekend maakte.

Paul Wesley aka Stefan Salvatore

Acht jaar geleden wist acteur Paul Wesley als Stefan Salvatore niet alleen het hart te veroveren van personage Elena Gilbert, maar ook wij vielen in zwijm voor zijn vampieren-charmes. Samen met tv-broer Ian Somerhalder kapte hij liters bloed naar binnen en dat zorgde voor een vriendschap die nooit verloren zal gaan.

That’s officially a wrap. One last pic of the brothers in front of the Camaro. To the fans, thank you for being a part of this journey in our lives. We couldn’t have done it without you. Een foto die is geplaatst door Paul Wesley (@paulvedere) op 8 Feb 2017 om 8:27 PST

Ian Somerhalder aka Damon Salvatore

Ian Somerhalder kroop acht jaar lang in de huid van onze favoriete bad boy en dat bracht hem meerdere malen in de problemen. Toch wist hij het hart te veroveren van de mooie Elena Gilbert en wij hopen nog steeds op een happy ending. Voor posters boven ons bed zijn we misschien al een beetje te oud, maar hottie Ian zal wel voor altijd onze screensaver blijven.

Damon’s last ride in his camaro-on his way to watch #tvd episode that airs in 20 minutes East coast and Central time zones!!!! Tune in 😉 Een foto die is geplaatst door iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) op 10 Feb 2017 om 4:45 PST

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev nam na het zesde seizoen van The Vampire Diaries al afscheid van haar personage Elena Gilbert, maar de actrice keert de allerlaatste aflevering terug om het verhaal mee te helpen eindigen. Wij hopen alvast op een happy ending voor Delena, al is onderstaande foto van Stelena ook een toppertje!

8 years. @paulvedere Een foto die is geplaatst door Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) op 7 Feb 2017 om 9:44 PST

Can’t believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All ❤ Een foto die is geplaatst door Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) op 7 Feb 2017 om 9:47 PST

Candice Accola aka Caroline Forbes

Caroline Forbes kreeg enorm veel te verduren tijdens de voorbije acht jaar. Ze veranderde van een mens in een vampier, verloor haar moeder aan kanker, verloor haar beste vriendin Elena, datete meerdere mannen en beviel van een tweeling die niet van haar was. Toch lijkt de blondine een happy ending te krijgen met een huwelijk met grote liefde Stefan.

That’s a wrap on Caroline’s house 🏡 😭 #tvdseason8 #tvdforever @julieplec Een foto die is geplaatst door Candice King (@craccola) op 26 Jan 2017 om 3:58 PST

He’s my rock (star) ❤️️⭐️#allthefeels Taking a break from the tears to celebrate the last 8 years! #tvdforever Een foto die is geplaatst door Candice King (@craccola) op 4 Feb 2017 om 5:52 PST

No wonder she wanted to come hang on mommy’s last day… #tvdforever Een foto die is geplaatst door Candice King (@craccola) op 8 Feb 2017 om 3:02 PST

Ook andere sterren zoals Kat Graham (Bonnie Bennett), Michael Malarkey (Lorenzo ‘Enzo’ St. John), Zach Roerig (Matt Donovan) en Kayla Ewell (Vicky Donovan) plaatsten een afscheid op Instagram.

Most amazing TVD wrap gift ever courtesy of my beautiful family at @foster_grant_sunglasses Thank you sooo much!!!They’re amazing! ❤🙌🏾😎 Een foto die is geplaatst door Kat Graham (@katgraham) op 7 Feb 2017 om 11:17 PST

The end of an era… #TVD #dressingroomclearout Een foto die is geplaatst door Michael Malarkey (@mkmalarkey) op 6 Feb 2017 om 8:28 PST

Thanks @julieplec for writing this storyline about my father on the last season of TVD. Joel Gretch has been a healing salve for the wound of losing my own father years ago. Great way to finish up this significant chapter of my life. #TVDforever Een foto die is geplaatst door Zach Roerig (@zach_roerig) op 30 Jan 2017 om 8:59 PST