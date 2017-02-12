Snif! Zo namen onze favoriete acteurs afscheid van ‘The Vampire Diaries’

Begin dit jaar vertelden we jullie nog dat ‘The Vampire Diaries’ in 2017 zijn laatste seizoen zou uitzenden en de acteurs hebben zopas de eindaflevering opgenomen. Na 8 jaar en evenveel seizoenen nemen Ian Somerhalder en co. afscheid van hun personages en van elkaar, en dat delen ze uitgebreid met de fans op Instagram.
Op 10 maart zal de allerlaatste aflevering van ‘The Vampire Diaries‘ verschijnen en wij weten niet goed hoe we ooit zonder onze favoriete vampieren zullen kunnen leven. Acht jaar deelden we lief en leed en ondanks dat Stefan en Damon Salvatore voor eeuwig zullen blijven bestaan – ze zijn onsterfelijk – komt er aan alle mooie liedjes een einde. Nina Dobrev kondigde zopas aan dat ze voor de allerlaatste aflevering zal terugkeren en samen met haar co-acteurs neemt ze nu uitgebreid afscheid van de serie die haar bekend maakte.
Paul Wesley aka Stefan Salvatore
Acht jaar geleden wist acteur Paul Wesley als Stefan Salvatore niet alleen het hart te veroveren van personage Elena Gilbert, maar ook wij vielen in zwijm voor zijn vampieren-charmes. Samen met tv-broer Ian Somerhalder kapte hij liters bloed naar binnen en dat zorgde voor een vriendschap die nooit verloren zal gaan.
Ian Somerhalder aka Damon Salvatore
Ian Somerhalder kroop acht jaar lang in de huid van onze favoriete bad boy en dat bracht hem meerdere malen in de problemen. Toch wist hij het hart te veroveren van de mooie Elena Gilbert en wij hopen nog steeds op een happy ending. Voor posters boven ons bed zijn we misschien al een beetje te oud, maar hottie Ian zal wel voor altijd onze screensaver blijven.
That’s an official wrap on the Vampire Diaries. From the 1st day to the last night… I was the last to leave our stages early this morning, not a single crew member, not a sound. To the fans, thank you for it all we would have never been on this journey without you. To all who made this show possible- we did it. 8 years, wow. Thank you all. Love, Ian
Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev nam na het zesde seizoen van The Vampire Diaries al afscheid van haar personage Elena Gilbert, maar de actrice keert de allerlaatste aflevering terug om het verhaal mee te helpen eindigen. Wij hopen alvast op een happy ending voor Delena, al is onderstaande foto van Stelena ook een toppertje!
Dearest TVD family, It feels like it was just yesterday that I was saying goodbye. And yet two years have passed and here we are again. This is my true final goodbye, as today I shot my last scene of the Vampire Diaries forever. Coming back for the series finale has been a whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings. It feels like the beautiful closure we all needed, myself included, and I couldn’t have been happier to come home to be with my TVD set family and friends. I feel the fans family will also be happy with the show’s conclusion when they tune in to watch the last episode air in a few short weeks. From the bottom of my heart, I send you my biggest thanks for the countless years of implicit dedication, passion, support, and undying love from all the fans that have stuck with us on this truly amazing and beautiful journey. As this last chapter ends, we welcome and look forward to going on to the next adventure and hope that you continue to follow us as our new journeys begin. I grew up on this show and am eternally grateful for all the opportunities it has given me, and so thankful for each and every person who worked on The Vampire Diaries over the last 8 years. We are all pieces of a big puzzle and without every truly amazing cast and crew member, this magical puzzle would not be complete. Thank you for all your hard work, friendship and love. You have touched my heart in ways you will never know. Sending looch smooches, Love, Katherine, Amara, Tatia, and of course, Elena Gilbert. #TVDforever #FangsForTheMemories ❤ Ps. I had these custom engraved TVD #Forever keys made as crew gifts for my beloved TVD a family. @thegivingkeys is an amazing company that sells products to provide jobs. Every product you purchase supports job creation for individuals transitioning out of homelessness, impacting lives through the power of a Pay It Forward community.
Candice Accola aka Caroline Forbes
Caroline Forbes kreeg enorm veel te verduren tijdens de voorbije acht jaar. Ze veranderde van een mens in een vampier, verloor haar moeder aan kanker, verloor haar beste vriendin Elena, datete meerdere mannen en beviel van een tweeling die niet van haar was. Toch lijkt de blondine een happy ending te krijgen met een huwelijk met grote liefde Stefan.
Ook andere sterren zoals Kat Graham (Bonnie Bennett), Michael Malarkey (Lorenzo ‘Enzo’ St. John), Zach Roerig (Matt Donovan) en Kayla Ewell (Vicky Donovan) plaatsten een afscheid op Instagram.