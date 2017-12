Nieuwe trend op Instagram: de ‘#rainbowbaby’

Can we make 8 & 1/2 months a thing? 🙈 chasing you so much, we are behind on everything these days, but you are pure sunshine Maia Lou! Happy 8 mos darling girl. #thattoepoint 💘 #monthbymonthmaia #rainbowbaby #8monthsold

A post shared by Amy | BloomPrints Studio LLC (@amykavs) on Dec 4, 2017 at 6:13pm PST