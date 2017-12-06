Goals: deze bakkerij stuurt je lekkers als je ongesteld bent

Wanneer we ongesteld zijn, willen we het liefst in bed blijven liggen met een warme kruik en heel veel lekkers. Chocola, taart, koek en andere zoetigheid: we want it all. De Moon Cycle Bakery heeft daar briljant op in gespeeld, en biedt een menu aan voor vrouwen die ongesteld zijn. En ja – het lekkers wordt gewoon thuisbezorgd.

Gebakjes thuisbezorgd

De bakkerij biedt verschillende arrangementen op de site aan, varierend in prijs en hoeveelheid. Wanneer je écht ontzettend veel zin hebt in chocolade, kun je het beste kiezen voor het Full Moon-menu, want dan krijg je maar liefst drie gebakjes thuisbezorgd. Voor 23 euro krijg je het Halve Moon-arrangement, waarbij je voorzien wordt van twee taartjes. Het Crescent Moon-arrangement biedt een gebakje naar keuze, waar je 15 euro voor neer moet tellen.

Menstruatie omarmen

Een van de initiatiefnemers van de Moon Cycle Bakery, vertelt hoe ze op het idee zijn gekomen: ‘We willen dat vrouwen hun menstruatie omarmen, niet dat ze zouden willen dat ze nooit meer ongesteld worden. En hoe kun je dat beter doen met allemaal lekkers?’

We couldn’t agree more! Helaas is het menu alleen nog maar te bestellen in Amerika, maar we hopen dat Nederlandse bakkers hierdoor geïnspireerd zullen raken. Want deze bezorgservice hebben wij ook in ons leven nodig!

