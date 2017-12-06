Goals: deze bakkerij stuurt je lekkers als je ongesteld bent

Wanneer we ongesteld zijn, willen we het liefst in bed blijven liggen met een warme kruik en heel veel lekkers. Chocola, taart, koek en andere zoetigheid: we want it all. De Moon Cycle Bakery heeft daar briljant op in gespeeld, en biedt een menu aan voor vrouwen die ongesteld zijn. En ja – het lekkers wordt gewoon thuisbezorgd.
Gebakjes thuisbezorgd
De bakkerij biedt verschillende arrangementen op de site aan, varierend in prijs en hoeveelheid. Wanneer je écht ontzettend veel zin hebt in chocolade, kun je het beste kiezen voor het Full Moon-menu, want dan krijg je maar liefst drie gebakjes thuisbezorgd. Voor 23 euro krijg je het Halve Moon-arrangement, waarbij je voorzien wordt van twee taartjes. Het Crescent Moon-arrangement biedt een gebakje naar keuze, waar je 15 euro voor neer moet tellen.
Menstruatie omarmen
Een van de initiatiefnemers van de Moon Cycle Bakery, vertelt hoe ze op het idee zijn gekomen: ‘We willen dat vrouwen hun menstruatie omarmen, niet dat ze zouden willen dat ze nooit meer ongesteld worden. En hoe kun je dat beter doen met allemaal lekkers?’
We couldn’t agree more! Helaas is het menu alleen nog maar te bestellen in Amerika, maar we hopen dat Nederlandse bakkers hierdoor geïnspireerd zullen raken. Want deze bezorgservice hebben wij ook in ons leven nodig!
We’re starting this Monday with a “meet the treat” feature because we know Mondays after the holidays ain’t always the easiest and these babies make it all a little smoother. These no-bake oatmeal cookies (recipe created by the adorable and amazing @rachlmansfield) have a very ✨ special ingredient that we’re super excited about. We’ve teamed up with @pearlbutter and packed these nuggets of gold with their ultra-amazing Glow Getter Butter!! Turmeric and Ashwagandha, two of the main ingredients in the Glow Getter, are huge supporters of keeping our bodies happy during our cycles. Turmeric is the MVP for battling inflammation and Ashwagandha, as all-star smartie @twist_of_lemons explains, is “most studied for stress reduction. One of the most common symptoms of PMS is increased reactivity to stress or anxiety and poor sleep, and the alkaloids in Ashwagandha may be what creates its sedative and hypotensive properties, reducing heart rate and also insomnia.” So many smiley faces over here. // SIDENOTE: WE WANT YOUR BRAINS! We promise this isn’t some crazy zombie game ♀️, although that sounds fun, but we’ve heard your requests and brilliant ideas and we’re creating a little space on our website called “Mission Control” which will break down every ingredient used, how it helps support you and studies to back it up. If you haven’t noticed already, weren’t not about making claims — were about giving real support — and we’re so excited to help bring this little science home to life. WHERE YOU COME IN: Are there any lingering questions about our ingredients, treats, studies etc that you’ve been wanting to know more about? Let us know and we’ll do our best to answer them as well as add them to our Mission Control. #scienceisyummy
Hazelnuts remind me of my parents — they used to drink their coffee with hazelnut creamer when I was a kid and the smell would linger in the kitchen on weekend mornings. It reminded me of home and that deep feeling of comfort that only your childhood can render. It reminded me that it was the weekend, which meant that we had two full days to spend together aka a dream come true. So, when Well + Good @iamwellandgood asked me to share a recipe that made me feel cozy, happy and had ingredients that can help support our bodies during PMS, I knew I wanted to create something with Hazelnuts (hello, Boron :)) Get ready to make and devour these gluten-free, hazelnut brownies (with a side of golden milk — I’m looking at you @live24k ;)) and make sure to tag us if you try these babies out! (link in bio) Sending you all the grounded, earthy, cacao-infused vibes. Love your nutty friend, @mamadwildling
