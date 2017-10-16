Geen groene vingers? Dan zijn deze planten écht iets voor jou

Op de een of andere manier gaat al het groen in huis bij jou altijd binnen no time dood. Zelfs cactussen overleven het niet… Met deze planten kan dat niet meer gebeuren: ze zijn namelijk van papier.
Deze twee artiesten kwamen op het geweldige idee en de kunstwerkjes lijken net echt! Je hoeft ze geen water te geven én ze gaan voor eeuwig mee. Een win-winsituatie dus. Let wel: voor een plantje van littlerayofsunflower tel je zo 85 euro neer. Dat is niet goedkoop, maar dan weet je wel zeker dat het groen in huis het deze keer wél overleeft.
✨”Giant” Monstera Deliciosa and it’s basket 🌿or is it? Swipe for scale and a view of my messy table 🙈 Also, please zoom in 🔎😀Humor me, I’ve been working on it for 2 days 😂😅✨✨Monstera Deliciosa “gigante” y su cesta 🌿 O no? Desliza para ver la escala y mi mesa desordenada 🙈 Y haz Zoom 🔎 Compláceme, qué llevo 2 días haciéndola 😂😅✨📷 @leocroma #paperart #DStiny
Hi! Are you in the NYC area? I’m so happy to let y’all know I’m teaching a class at the coolest plant store in the Big Apple, The Sill (@thesill)!!! Next Thurs., May 5th 6:30pm! We’ll be making this little #paper #pilea! There will be a an expert there as well teaching us about the famous plant! I’m so excited! I can’t wait to see you there! Click the link in my bio to sign up! Or go to thesill.com!! 🌿✂️🌿✂️#plantsmakepeoplehappy #paperplant #class #papergarden #craftedplants
✨”Giant” bloomed cactus terrarium 🎍🌵🌸 💗 Swipe left for more details and close ups 🔍 ✨ Terrario con cactus “gigante” 🌿 en flor 🎍🌵🌸💗Desliza a la izquierda para ver más de cerquita 👀✨ 📷 @leocroma #paperart #DStiny #terrarium . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #paperartist #pursuepretty #paperflowers #papersculpture #🌵 #dsfloral #blooooms #botanicalpickmeup #craftsposure #abmcrafty #abmplantlady #abmautumn #dslooking #greenery #imsomartha #hallazgosemanal #creativityfound #calledtobecreative #designmilk #designboom #graphicdesigncentral #designmilkeveryday #rayasaderbujana #ohwowyes
I’m so happy to have my paper plants featured in the lovely blog curated by the creatives over at @mcqueensflowers today! They do beautiful work and I’m honored to be included! Grateful hug from across the pond!! 😃🌿✂️🌿Check out their site and the article linked above! #craftedplants edit: PS you can find the tutorial to make this one ☝️ watermelon peperomia on @houselarsbuilt blog!
Bron: Metro.be | Beeld: Instagram