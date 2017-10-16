Geen groene vingers? Dan zijn deze planten écht iets voor jou

Op de een of andere manier gaat al het groen in huis bij jou altijd binnen no time dood. Zelfs cactussen overleven het niet… Met deze planten kan dat niet meer gebeuren: ze zijn namelijk van papier.

Deze twee artiesten kwamen op het geweldige idee en de kunstwerkjes lijken net echt! Je hoeft ze geen water te geven én ze gaan voor eeuwig mee. Een win-winsituatie dus. Let wel: voor een plantje van littlerayofsunflower tel je zo 85 euro neer. Dat is niet goedkoop, maar dan weet je wel zeker dat het groen in huis het deze keer wél overleeft.

Bron: Metro.be | Beeld: Instagram