Dit zijn de populairste reisbestemmingen van 2018

Door
Anne-Flore Muller
-
27
Copyright: Sanoma Beeldbank

Terwijl de winter in volle gang is in Nederland, kunnen wij alleen maar dromen van een reis naar een warm land. Zon, zee, strand; we want it all. Maar wil je weleens een andere vakantiebestemming dan Zuid-Spanje? Doe dan je voordeel met het zojuist gedeelde lijstje van reisbestemmingen van AirBnB, die volgens de site booming zullen worden in 2018.

Gangneung, Zuid-Korea

Bournemouth, Groot-Brittannië

Edmonton, Canada

Indianapolis, VS,

Da Nang, Vietnam

Columbus, VS

Bilbao, Spanje

Hanoi, Vietnam

Matinhos, Brazilië,

Cardiff, Groot-Brittannië

Guarapari, Brazilië

Minneapolis, VS

Oita, Japan

Dunedin, Nieuw-Zeeland

Mar del Plata, Argentinië

Fernie, Canada

Zagreb, Kroatië

Mykonos, Griekenland

Mazatlan, Mexico

Bron: GVA, Beeld: Instagram, Sanoma Beeldbank

