Dit zijn de populairste reisbestemmingen van 2018

Terwijl de winter in volle gang is in Nederland, kunnen wij alleen maar dromen van een reis naar een warm land. Zon, zee, strand; we want it all. Maar wil je weleens een andere vakantiebestemming dan Zuid-Spanje? Doe dan je voordeel met het zojuist gedeelde lijstje van reisbestemmingen van AirBnB, die volgens de site booming zullen worden in 2018.
Gangneung, Zuid-Korea
Bournemouth, Groot-Brittannië
Edmonton, Canada
Edmonton, Canada
Indianapolis, VS,
Da Nang, Vietnam
Da Nang, Vietnam
Columbus, VS
Bilbao, Spanje
Bilbao, Spanje
Hanoi, Vietnam
Matinhos, Brazilië,
Cardiff, Groot-Brittannië
Cardiff, Groot-Brittannië
Guarapari, Brazilië
Guarapari, Brazilië
Minneapolis, VS
Oita, Japan
Dunedin, Nieuw-Zeeland
Mar del Plata, Argentinië
Fernie, Canada
Zagreb, Kroatië
Zagreb, Kroatië
Mykonos, Griekenland
Mykonos, Griekenland
Mazatlan, Mexico
Bron: GVA, Beeld: Instagram, Sanoma Beeldbank