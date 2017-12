Dit zijn dé foodtrends van 2018 volgens Pinterest

Peanut Butter Lovers unite with these Peanut Butter Bites ❤️ Any PB fans out there??? With no cooking required – just blend and freeze – Easy! I hope you give them a try. Recipe below. I’ll add to the blog soon I promise. Peanut Butter Bites (Makes 12 mini) Base 1/2 cup almonds 1 Tbsp crushed peanuts 1 Tbsp cacao powder 1/4 cup dates chopped (soaked in boiling water for 5 mins then drained) Blend almonds, peanuts, cacao until a meal is formed Add the drained dates and pulse until crumbly Press into the base of 12 mini cheesecake moulds Filling 3/4 cup dates chopped 1/8 cup Tahini 2 tsp granulated stevia (or natural sweetener of choice) 1/8 cup coconut oil 2 Tbsp Peanut Coconut Spread (or peanut butter) 3 Tbsp almond milk unsweetened vanilla 1/8 cup crushed peanuts Blend all ingredients except peanuts until smooth in @vitamix_aunz Stir through peanuts Spoon on top of bases Place in the freezer overnight to set Icing Beat peanut butter with icing sugar and a little almond milk to consistency . . . #rawdessert #vegandessert #foods4thought #beautifulcuisines #onthetable #heresmyfood #foodinspo #cheesecake #vegan #whatveganseat #feedfeed#foodandwine #gloobyfood #foodie #peanutbutter #buzzfeedfood #huffposttaste #inthekitchen #vegansofig #veganfoodshare #peanutbuttercups #rawvegan #foodphotography #vcsofood #eatclean #f52grams #veganrecipes @food52 @thefeedfeed #veganinspo @bestofvegan #plantbased #yum

