Deze smoothie bowls zijn bijna te mooi om op te eten

Het ontbijt is een van de belangrijkste maaltijden van de dag. Toch duwen we vaak snel wat naar binnen. Deze vrouw niet: zij besteedt soms wel vijf uur aan het maken van deze smoothie bowls. Maar het resultaat is dan ook prachtig.

Hazel Zakariya uit Auckland, Nieuw-Zeeland, werkt overdag in het onderzoek en marktanalysis en maakt deze prachtige creaties in haar vrije tijd. Ze gebruikt gezonde, vegan ingrediënten om haar smoothies samen te stellen.

Per ongeluk

Haar idee voor deze kunstwerkjes ontstond eigenlijk per ongeluk. ‘Ik probeerde mijn soep te versieren met krullen van kokosroom, maar dat kwam niet helemaal uit de verf zoals ik het gepland had. Maar toen zag ik de kans om deze wervelingen en pesto om te toveren in een boom. Vanaf toen heb ik met verschillende natuurlijke kleurrijke ingrediënten geëxperimenteerd en dit gecombineerd met mijn liefde voor kunst,’ vertelt Hazel aan Metro. En dat geduld, dat loont: het ziet er echt prachtig uit.

Bron: Metro.co.uk | Beeld: Instagram