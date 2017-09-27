Deze smoothie bowls zijn bijna te mooi om op te eten

Het ontbijt is een van de belangrijkste maaltijden van de dag. Toch duwen we vaak snel wat naar binnen. Deze vrouw niet: zij besteedt soms wel vijf uur aan het maken van deze smoothie bowls. Maar het resultaat is dan ook prachtig.
Hazel Zakariya uit Auckland, Nieuw-Zeeland, werkt overdag in het onderzoek en marktanalysis en maakt deze prachtige creaties in haar vrije tijd. Ze gebruikt gezonde, vegan ingrediënten om haar smoothies samen te stellen.
Per ongeluk
Haar idee voor deze kunstwerkjes ontstond eigenlijk per ongeluk. ‘Ik probeerde mijn soep te versieren met krullen van kokosroom, maar dat kwam niet helemaal uit de verf zoals ik het gepland had. Maar toen zag ik de kans om deze wervelingen en pesto om te toveren in een boom. Vanaf toen heb ik met verschillende natuurlijke kleurrijke ingrediënten geëxperimenteerd en dit gecombineerd met mijn liefde voor kunst,’ vertelt Hazel aan Metro. En dat geduld, dat loont: het ziet er echt prachtig uit.
This cheeky raccoon says Happy Wednesday! ❤️ —– Base smoothie: Mango, banana, @cathedralcovenaturals coconut yoghurt, @almondbreezenz almond milk, turmeric On top: Coconut cream, @just_blends activated coconut charcoal, cacao and carob syrup Spoon from @claybirdceramics —– . . . . . #sketch #illustration #foodart #healthyfood #creative #sweetcuisines #plantbased #darlingmovement #yahoofood #artist #f52grams #feedfeed #eeeeeats #smoothie #eatclean #buzzfeast #foodandwine #bbg #foodstyling #foodblogger #foodphotography #huffposttaste #eattherainbow #smoothiebowl #foods4thought #thatsdarling #beautifulcuisines #WHPinthekitchen #gloobyfood #vscofood
Birthday smoothie for tomorrow! Celebrating reaching 3-series. So blessed and grateful to be raised by the most amazing and loving parents and family, to have found the best partner in everything as well as to be around wonderful people Thank you so much for being a part of my journey…I love you all so much ❤️ Here’s one for all leos! ✨ Hope your birthday month has been awesome! ——- Base smoothie: Mango, banana, honeydew, coconut yoghurt, coconut water, pitaya powder On top: Coconut cream, activated coconut charcoal, mesquite powder, cacao & carob syrup, turmeric, pitaya powder ——- . . . . . #illustration #foodart #healthyfood #creative #cleaneats #plantstrong #darlingmovement #healthyfoodshare #artist #f52grams #eatclean #healthy #healthylifestyle #eeeeeats #smoothie #buzzfeast #foodandwine #bbg #foodstyling #foodblogger #foodphotography #huffposttaste #eattherainbow #smoothiebowl #poweredbyplants #foods4thought #thatsdarling #beautifulcuisines #WHPinthekitchen #heresmyfood
Happy Saturday! ❤️ Thank you so much for all the love you’ve given me in my last post! It means so much to me. You are all so awesome! Sending lots of bunny cuddles your way ——- Special thanks to @veganworldshare @vegan_forks and @supersmoothiebowl for kindly featuring my bowl! You’ve brought me so many smiles! ❤️☺️ ——- Base smoothie: Banana, strawberries, almond milk, coconut cream, Pretty Brew @mistydayplantpotions On top: Coconut cream, activated coconut charcoal @just_blends, mesquite powder, spirulina, cacao & carob syrup ——- . . . . . #illustration #foodart #healthyfood #creative #cleaneats #plantstrong #darlingmovement #healthyfoodshare #artist #f52grams #eatclean #healthy #healthylifestyle #eeeeeats #smoothie #buzzfeast #foodandwine #bbg #foodstyling #foodblogger #foodphotography #huffposttaste #eattherainbow #smoothiebowl #poweredbyplants #foods4thought #thatsdarling #beautifulcuisines #WHPinthekitchen #heresmyfood
