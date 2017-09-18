Beste baan ooit: je kunt nu solliciteren bij Zweinstein

Deze magische vacature bezorgt jou de beste baan ooit.
Lees ook: Ho Ho Hogwarts: vier kerst nu in Harry Potter-thema
Warner Bros zoekt namelijk verschillende medewerkers voor de Studio Tour in Londen. Van gids tot sales medewerker: je begeeft je hoe dan ook in de magische wereld van Harry Potter. Mocht je willen solliciteren moet je wel snel zijn, want deze vrijdag zijn de gesprekken al.
Albus Dumbledore gibi öğretmenleriniz olsun inşallahh.Nasılsınız?Okulunuz nasıl geçti? ~~~mudblood • • #harrypotter #harrypotterfanmade #harrypotterfans #hermionegranger #ronweasley #books #hpbooks #gryffindor #hogwarts #hogsmade #emmawatson #rupertgrint #danielradcliffe #rubeushagrid #severussnape #albusdumbledore #jkrowling #slytherin #ravenclaw #hufflepuff #hp #thegoldentrio #harrypotterworld #emmawatsonbeautyandthebeast #beautyandthebeast #harrypotterandthecursedchild
Volg jij onze huishoudpagina al? Hier vind je al onze huishoudtips handig op een plek: www.facebook.com/flairathome
Bron: Glamour | Beeld: Instagram