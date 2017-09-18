Beste baan ooit: je kunt nu solliciteren bij Zweinstein

Door
Lisa Hoogmoet
-
18

Deze magische vacature bezorgt jou de beste baan ooit.

Lees ook: Ho Ho Hogwarts: vier kerst nu in Harry Potter-thema

Warner Bros zoekt namelijk verschillende medewerkers voor de Studio Tour in Londen. Van gids tot sales medewerker: je begeeft je hoe dan ook in de magische wereld van Harry Potter. Mocht je willen solliciteren moet je wel snel zijn, want deze vrijdag zijn de gesprekken al.

Tag a friend that loves Harry Potter!

Een bericht gedeeld door Harry Potter (@harrypotter) op

Volg jij onze huishoudpagina al? Hier vind je al onze huishoudtips handig op een plek: www.facebook.com/flairathome

Bron: Glamour | Beeld: Instagram

DELEN
Vorig artikelDeze Halloween-collectie van Lush wil je hebben
Volgend artikelSanta Claus is coming to town: Nederland krijgt gigantische kerstwinkels

GERELATEERDE ARTIKELENMEER VAN DEZE AUTEUR