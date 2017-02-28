11x originele nachtkastjes die je gewoon zelf kunt maken

Door
Marte Westdijk
-
13
Foto's via Pinterest.

Het is natuurlijk leuk om naar de IKEA te gaan en een nachtkastje te kopen voor je slaapkamer, maar zou het niet nog veel leuker zijn om er zelf eentje te maken? Dan heb je ten minste iets dat echt origineel is en helemaal bij de stijl van jouw slaapkamer past. Wij zochten daarom de leukste doe-het-zelf ideeën voor je bij elkaar op Pinterest. En niet gevreesd: de meeste nachtkastjes zijn niet eens heel moeilijk om te maken. Veel klusplezier!

Alle foto’s en tutorials kun je terugvinden op het Flair Pinterest bord.

VorigeVolgende

1. DIY nachtkastjes
Foto via Pinterest.

2. DIY nachtkastjes
Foto via Pinterest.

3. DIY nachtkastjes
Foto via Pinterest.

4. DIY nachtkastjes
Foto via Pinterest.

5. DIY nachtkastjes
Foto via Pinterest.

6. DIY nachtkastjes
Foto via Pinterest.

7. DIY nachtkastje

8.

Foto via Pinterest.

9. DIY nachtkastjes
Foto via Pinterest.

10. DIY nachtkastjes
Foto via Pinterest.

11. DIY nachtkastjes
Foto via Pinterest.

12. DIY nachtkastjes
Foto via Pinterest.
DELEN
Vorig artikelTREND: Dit hippe accessoire doet ons terugdenken aan onze schooltijd
Volgend artikelShoppen: Voel je sexy in deze semi-transparante rokken

GERELATEERDE ARTIKELENMEER VAN DEZE AUTEUR