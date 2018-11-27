Zoeken

Jessica Sindelka - 27 november 2018

7x kerstboomversieringen voor als je eens iets anders wilt

Thuis
Anno 2018 is niets te gek om in je kerstboom te hangen. Kreeften, hamburgers, ijsjes, toekans, rode pepers: you name it en er bestaat een kerstballenvariant van. Daarom hier 7 alternatieven voor als je eens iets anders wilt dan traditionele versiering.

1. Crazy Christmas

Gouden regel: hoe hysterischer, hoe beter.

2. Tropical tree

Voor wie de winter liever ontkent.

3. Onderwaterboom

Voeg Ariël toe en je boom is compleet.


Bron: De Bijenkorf

4. Candy Christmas tree

Wij zijn nu al benieuwd hoeveel er aan het einde van het jaar nog van de decoraties over is…


Bron: RAZ Christmas

5. Regenboogboom

Hier word je toch meteen blij van?

6. Beestenboom

Van flamingo’s tot pauwen: alles is mogelijk.

7. IJsjesboom

Ho ho ho, ice ice, baby!

Bron: viva.nl

