Déze ‘wedding song’ was het populairst in het jaar dat jij trouwde

Je herinnert je vast nog als de dag van gisteren wat hét nummer was op jullie trouwdag. Maar was het ook het populairste nummer op andere bruiloften dat jaar?

Lees ook

Zó veel heeft de bruiloft van Harry en Meghan gekost

Lach of traan

Was je vorig jaar te gast op een bruiloft? Grote kans dat de openingsdans op Perfect van Ed Sheeran gedanst werd. Maar wat was eigenlijk het meest populaire nummer in het jaar dat jij in het huwelijksbootje stapte? En was het een nummer waarbij de voetjes van de vloer gingen, of pinkte iedereen juist een traantje weg?

De seventies:

1970: Signed, sealed, delivered (I’m yours) – Stevie Wonder

1971: Color my world – Chicago

1972: Let’s stay together – Al Green

1973: Crocodile rock – Elton John

1974: Sweet home Alabama – Lynyrd Skynyrd

1975: The hustle – Van McCoy

1976: Dancing queen – ABBA

1977: How deep is your love – Bee Gees

1978: Wonderful tonight – Eric Clapton

1979: What I like about you – The Romantics

De jaren tachtig:

1980: I’m coming out – Diana Ross

1981: Endless love – Diana Ross en Lionel Richie

1982: Open arms – Journey

1983: Girls just wanna have fun – Cyndi Lauper

1984: Footloose – Kenny Loggins

1985: Can’t fight this feeling – REO Speedwagon

1986: In your eyes – Peter Gabriel

1987: (I’ve had) the time of my life – Bill Medley en Jennifer Warnes

1988: I wanna dance with somebody – Whitney Houston

1989: Have I told you lately – Van Morrison

De nineties:

1990: U can’t touch this – MC Hammer

1991: When a man loves a woman – Michael Bolton

1992: I will always love you – Whitney Houston

1993: I swear – John Michael Montgomery

1994: Kiss from a rose – Seal

1995: La macarena – Los Del Rio

1996: Because you loved me – Celine Dion

1997: Truly madly deeply – Savage Garden

1998: Gettin’ jiggy wit it – Will Smith

1999: Livin’ la vida loca – Ricky Martin

Vanaf 2000:

2000: This I promise you – NSYNC

2001: I could not ask for more – Sara Evans

2002: A moment like this – Kelly Clarkson

2003: Hey ya! – OutKast

2004: Bless the broken road – Rascal Flatts

2005: Better together – Jack Johnson

2006: Sexyback – Justin Timberlake

2007: Everything – Michael Bublé

2008: Single ladies – Beyoncé

2009: I gotta feeling – Black Eyed Peas

De afgelopen jaren:

2010: Marry me – Train

2011: Firework – Katy Perry

2012: I won’t give up – Jason Mraz

2013: All of me – John Legend

2014: Happy – Pharrell Williams

2015: Uptown funk – Bruno Mars

2016: Can’t stop the feeling – Justin Timberlake

2017: Thinking out loud – Ed Sheeran

2018: Perfect – Ed Sheeran

Op de hoogte blijven van onze leukste artikelen en winacties? Schrijf je dan gratis in voor onze nieuwsbrief.

Bron: Libelle | Beeld: iStock