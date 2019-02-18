Déze ‘wedding song’ was het populairst in het jaar dat jij trouwde

Je herinnert je vast nog als de dag van gisteren wat hét nummer was op jullie trouwdag. Maar was het ook het populairste nummer op andere bruiloften dat jaar?
Lees ook
Zó veel heeft de bruiloft van Harry en Meghan gekost
Lach of traan
Was je vorig jaar te gast op een bruiloft? Grote kans dat de openingsdans op Perfect van Ed Sheeran gedanst werd. Maar wat was eigenlijk het meest populaire nummer in het jaar dat jij in het huwelijksbootje stapte? En was het een nummer waarbij de voetjes van de vloer gingen, of pinkte iedereen juist een traantje weg?
De seventies:
1970: Signed, sealed, delivered (I’m yours) – Stevie Wonder
1971: Color my world – Chicago
1972: Let’s stay together – Al Green
1973: Crocodile rock – Elton John
1974: Sweet home Alabama – Lynyrd Skynyrd
1975: The hustle – Van McCoy
1976: Dancing queen – ABBA
1977: How deep is your love – Bee Gees
1978: Wonderful tonight – Eric Clapton
1979: What I like about you – The Romantics
De jaren tachtig:
1980: I’m coming out – Diana Ross
1981: Endless love – Diana Ross en Lionel Richie
1982: Open arms – Journey
1983: Girls just wanna have fun – Cyndi Lauper
1984: Footloose – Kenny Loggins
1985: Can’t fight this feeling – REO Speedwagon
1986: In your eyes – Peter Gabriel
1987: (I’ve had) the time of my life – Bill Medley en Jennifer Warnes
1988: I wanna dance with somebody – Whitney Houston
1989: Have I told you lately – Van Morrison
De nineties:
1990: U can’t touch this – MC Hammer
1991: When a man loves a woman – Michael Bolton
1992: I will always love you – Whitney Houston
1993: I swear – John Michael Montgomery
1994: Kiss from a rose – Seal
1995: La macarena – Los Del Rio
1996: Because you loved me – Celine Dion
1997: Truly madly deeply – Savage Garden
1998: Gettin’ jiggy wit it – Will Smith
1999: Livin’ la vida loca – Ricky Martin
Vanaf 2000:
2000: This I promise you – NSYNC
2001: I could not ask for more – Sara Evans
2002: A moment like this – Kelly Clarkson
2003: Hey ya! – OutKast
2004: Bless the broken road – Rascal Flatts
2005: Better together – Jack Johnson
2006: Sexyback – Justin Timberlake
2007: Everything – Michael Bublé
2008: Single ladies – Beyoncé
2009: I gotta feeling – Black Eyed Peas
De afgelopen jaren:
2010: Marry me – Train
2011: Firework – Katy Perry
2012: I won’t give up – Jason Mraz
2013: All of me – John Legend
2014: Happy – Pharrell Williams
2015: Uptown funk – Bruno Mars
2016: Can’t stop the feeling – Justin Timberlake
2017: Thinking out loud – Ed Sheeran
2018: Perfect – Ed Sheeran
Op de hoogte blijven van onze leukste artikelen en winacties? Schrijf je dan gratis in voor onze nieuwsbrief.