Eng, of hilarisch? ‘Bird Box’ onthult foto’s van mysterieuze monsters

De film Bird Box, die vlak voor de kerstdagen op Netflix verscheen, is zonder twijfel één van de grootste thrillersuccessen van 2018. Veel kijkers van de film zaten op het puntje van hun stoel en vonden het maar wat spannend. Met de nadruk op ‘maar wat’, want waarvoor zijn Sandra Bullock en co. nu zo ontzettend bang in de film?

Lees ook

‘Net als Sandra Bullock’: Netflix waarschuwt voor Bird Box Challenge na filmsucces

Doe die blinddoek maar af…

In Bird Box wordt een geblinddoekte Sandra Bullock geterroriseerd door monsters. Wij kregen deze mysterieuze wezens echter zonder blinddoek ook niet te zien… tot nu!

Lachwekkend

Onlangs werd Sandra naar aanleiding van het succes van de film gevraagd naar de monsters die de wereld terrorisseren in Bird Box. Ze vertelde dat deze in eerste instantie wel in de film te zien zouden zijn geweest, maar dat later besloten werd om ze buiten beeld te houden. Ze beschreef het monster als ‘een lange, slangachtige dikke baby met een groene kleur’. Volgens Sandra waren de monsters eerder lachwekkend dan eng en werden ze daarom uit de uiteindelijke versie gehouden.

Even wat rechtzetten

Special effects-designer Andy Bergholtz kan het nu toch niet laten om zijn ontwerp via Instagram met de wereld te delen. Ook als reactie op de eerdere uitspraken van Sandra. Volgens Bergholtz ging de hoofdrolspeelster namelijk iets te makkelijk voorbij aan het feit dat het een acteur was in een green suit en ‘groen’ dus niet de uiteindelijke kleur van het monster zou zijn. In de post-productie zou dit monster verder worden afgewerkt. We snappen best dat de ontwerper dit misverstand even wil rechtzetten.

Wat vind jij: ‘Bird Box is top zonder de monsters in beeld’, of ‘Bird Box had beter geweest als we de monsters te zien kregen’?

Op de hoogte blijven van onze leukste artikelen en winacties? Schrijf je dan gratis in voor onze nieuwsbrief.

Bron: Superguide | Beeld: Still