Eng, of hilarisch? ‘Bird Box’ onthult foto’s van mysterieuze monsters

De film Bird Box, die vlak voor de kerstdagen op Netflix verscheen, is zonder twijfel één van de grootste thrillersuccessen van 2018. Veel kijkers van de film zaten op het puntje van hun stoel en vonden het maar wat spannend. Met de nadruk op ‘maar wat’, want waarvoor zijn Sandra Bullock en co. nu zo ontzettend bang in de film?
Lees ook
‘Net als Sandra Bullock’: Netflix waarschuwt voor Bird Box Challenge na filmsucces
Doe die blinddoek maar af…
In Bird Box wordt een geblinddoekte Sandra Bullock geterroriseerd door monsters. Wij kregen deze mysterieuze wezens echter zonder blinddoek ook niet te zien… tot nu!
Lachwekkend
Onlangs werd Sandra naar aanleiding van het succes van de film gevraagd naar de monsters die de wereld terrorisseren in Bird Box. Ze vertelde dat deze in eerste instantie wel in de film te zien zouden zijn geweest, maar dat later besloten werd om ze buiten beeld te houden. Ze beschreef het monster als ‘een lange, slangachtige dikke baby met een groene kleur’. Volgens Sandra waren de monsters eerder lachwekkend dan eng en werden ze daarom uit de uiteindelijke versie gehouden.
Even wat rechtzetten
Special effects-designer Andy Bergholtz kan het nu toch niet laten om zijn ontwerp via Instagram met de wereld te delen. Ook als reactie op de eerdere uitspraken van Sandra. Volgens Bergholtz ging de hoofdrolspeelster namelijk iets te makkelijk voorbij aan het feit dat het een acteur was in een green suit en ‘groen’ dus niet de uiteindelijke kleur van het monster zou zijn. In de post-productie zou dit monster verder worden afgewerkt. We snappen best dat de ontwerper dit misverstand even wil rechtzetten.
Wat vind jij: ‘Bird Box is top zonder de monsters in beeld’, of ‘Bird Box had beter geweest als we de monsters te zien kregen’?
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
*Some spoilers ahead for BIRD BOX, continue reading at your own risk!* We had the unique pleasure of designing a creepy makeup for the film, although the scene ultimately ended up on the cutting room floor. Keep in mind, the fatal “vision” that each character saw would most likely be different for each person (you’ll understand if you’ve seen the film), and this makeup appeared in a cut “dream/nightmare sequence” with Sandra Bullock’s character. Considering her pregnant state and emotional arc thru the movie, the producers felt Sandra’s nightmare would have something to do with a twisted, demonic baby creature attacking her (that’s as much as I could gather about the context of the scene anyway). I sculpted at least 3 or 4 variations on the design before it was approved, which began as a more aggressive, monstery look and was revised to be a bit more subtle in the end. I also had the pleasure of painting the finished prosthetics before sending them to set, to be worn and performed by the one and only Dirk Rogers @thehalloweendirk, applied by the great @proutyfx. It’s funny, I read an interview recently where Bullock described the creature as a “snake-like, green man with a horrific baby face”. Many folks have speculated what the creature may have looked like, but they fail to realize the “snake-like green man” portion was simply Dirk in a spandex green-screen suit 😄. Everything from the neck down was intended to be a giant CGI creature/body added later. In the end, I actually really liked the movie and think it was better off NOT showing the makeup. Kudos to the director for sticking to her guns on that one. Still a fun project to be a part of, thanks Howie! @hoops511 #netflix #birdbox
Op de hoogte blijven van onze leukste artikelen en winacties? Schrijf je dan gratis in voor onze nieuwsbrief.