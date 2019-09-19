Het allerliefste éver: fotograaf spot zeldzame babyzebra met stippen

Een fotograaf in Kenia moest wel even twee keer knipperen met zijn ogen. Zag hij nou echt een zebra met… stippen?! Hoe ongelooflijk ook, het bleek niet om een grap, maar inderdaad om een echte zebra te gaan.
Een albino, maar dan andersom
Het dier heeft zijn stippen te danken aan een zeldzame afwijking. De oorzaak van de vachtkleur lijkt ‘melanisme’ te zijn, het tegenovergestelde van het bekendere albanisme. Een albino krijgt een wittere huid, iemand met melanisme krijgt een donkere huid. Het is de eerste keer dat zo’n dier in Kenia is gespot.
Kwetsbaar
Hoe mooi het ook lijkt, het is eigenlijk heel zielig voor de zebra. De overlevingskansen met een afwijkende vacht zijn namelijk minder hoog. Constanze Mager, bioloog in Burgers’ Zoo: “Met deze vlekjes is dit veulen er zo uit te pikken voor een roofdier. Ik vrees dat de overlevingskans klein is.”
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Hvor søt er ikke denne lille 🦓 Tidligere denne uke ble en veldig unik Zebra født i Masai Mara! 🌍 En genetisk mutasjon er grunnen til at stripene har blitt prikker 🦓 ——————— 🌍: Masai Mara, Kenya 📸: @frankliuphotography ▫️ ——————— #getafricatravel #getafrica #zebra #travel #africa #kenya #masaimara #masaimarakenya #wildlife #safari #zebrababy #savannah #beautifulnature #nature #destinations #travelmore #roamtheplanet #earthpix #adventure #anilmallover #gamedrive
