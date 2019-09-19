Vet gedaan: zó zien je favoriete Disney-prinsessen eruit als millennials

Zoeken

Justine Wouterson - 19 september 2019

Mode & Beauty
Sinds Disney+ opeens naar Nederland kwam, zijn we weer helemaal in de ban van Disney-prinsessen. Superguide stuitte vandaag op een perfect instagramaccount dat ons ook die ultieme prinsessen-fix geeft. Zo zien de dames eruit als… millennials!

Millennial make-over

De Chileense grafisch vormgeefster Fernanda Suarez is een ware heldin. Ze gaf prinsessen en personages als Tinkerbell, zeeheks Ursula én Elsa een moderne millennial-make-over. We wilden er altijd al eentje zijn en zo’n moderne versie van onze jeugdheldinnen brengt een vergelijkbare look dichterbij dan ooit. (via The Best Social Media)

Op welke prinses lijk jij het meest?

Ariel (De Kleine Zeemeermin)

Tinkerbell (Peter Pan)

Ursula (De Kleine Zeemeermin)

Belle

Elsa (Frozen)

Anna (Frozen)

Moana

Jane (Tarzan)

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

Hey guys!, Here is my Modern Jane , I don´ t know why it took me this long to make her because I loved the way she came out, I hope you like it!. She is part of current Term 17! at my Patreon www.patreon.com/fasuarez . Video process, High Res, Color Palette, Psd file & more on this piece there as rewards. If you would like to support my work and learn my process please consider supporting my  Patreon and get exclusive content as rewards (: Have a lovely day! ❤ #fdasuarez #fernandasuarez #art #painting #illustration #modernprincesses #jane #tarzan #digitalpainting #digitalart #characterdesign #character #photoshop #wacom #portrait #cute #people #female #modern

Een bericht gedeeld door Fernanda Suarez (@fdasuarez) op

Esmeralda (De Klokkenluider van de Notre Dame)

Assepoester

Cruella (101 Dalmatiërs)

Mulan

Pocahontas

Jasmine (Aladdin)

Anastasia

Princess Peach (Super Mario)

Sneeuwwitje

Bron: Superguide | Beeld: Still, Instagram

