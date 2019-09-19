Vet gedaan: zó zien je favoriete Disney-prinsessen eruit als millennials

Sinds Disney+ opeens naar Nederland kwam, zijn we weer helemaal in de ban van Disney-prinsessen. Superguide stuitte vandaag op een perfect instagramaccount dat ons ook die ultieme prinsessen-fix geeft. Zo zien de dames eruit als… millennials!
Millennial make-over
De Chileense grafisch vormgeefster Fernanda Suarez is een ware heldin. Ze gaf prinsessen en personages als Tinkerbell, zeeheks Ursula én Elsa een moderne millennial-make-over. We wilden er altijd al eentje zijn en zo’n moderne versie van onze jeugdheldinnen brengt een vergelijkbare look dichterbij dan ooit. (via The Best Social Media)
Op welke prinses lijk jij het meest?
Ariel (De Kleine Zeemeermin)
Tinkerbell (Peter Pan)
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
My Modern Tinkerbell 😊, I love the character. Video process, High res, PSD, Color Palette & more on this piece as rewards at my Patreon this month! www.patreon.com/fdasuarez ❤ #fdasuarez #fernandasuarez #art #illustration #painting #digitalart #digital #modernprincesses #tinkerbell #pixie #fairy #characterdesign #character #fantasy #portrait #people #cute
Ursula (De Kleine Zeemeermin)
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Hey guys !, here is my Modern Ursula, I had so much fun with her, this was my ultimate favorite movie when I was a kid. I hope you like it!. She is part of current Term 16 at my Patreon www.patreon.com/fdasuarez . Video process, High Res, Color Palette, Psd file & more on this piece there as rewards there ♥. If you would like to support my work please check it out! Only fitted to have a Villain for Halloween ! #fdasuarez #fernandasuarez #art #painting #illustration #digitalpainting #modernprincesses #modernvillains #digitalart #ursula #villain #fantasy #character #evil #sea #witch #wicked #sassy #photoshop #mermaid #fabulous
Belle
Elsa (Frozen)
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
My Modern Elsa 💙. If you would like to support my work and learn through my Process check out my Patreon www.patreon.com/fdasuarez , HighRes, Video Procesd, Color Palette & more as rewards! 😊 #fdasuarez #fernandasuarez #modernprincesses #art #painting #illustration #digitalart #digital #character #fantasy #fairytale #snow #snowqueen #elsa #badass #patreon #queen #ice #portrait #smokyeyes
Anna (Frozen)
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Hey guys!, Here is my Modern Anna (: , She is part of current Term 19! at my Patreon www.patreon.com/fdasuarez , Video process, High Res, Color Palette, Psd file & more on this piece there as rewards there. Is funny at first I wasn´ t even sure I was going to make her but now I am very glad I did (also a lot of you requested her), and I loved working on her. Have a lovely day! #fdasuarez #fernandasuarez #modernprincesses #art #painting #illustration #patreon #characterdesign #fantasy #anna #frozen #princess #cute #redhead #snow #digitalpainting #digitalart #photoshop
Moana
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
My Modern Moana! 🙆 finally , I loved painting her. If you would like to support my work and learn through my process consider supporting my Patreon! www.patreon.com/fdasuarez , Video tutorials, HighRes , PSD, Color Palette & mote there! ❤ #fdasuarez #fernandasuarez #art #illustration #painting #portrait #modernprincesses #moana #princess #digitalart #digital #photoshop #wacom #characterdesign #character #fantasy #digitalpainting
Jane (Tarzan)
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Hey guys!, Here is my Modern Jane , I don´ t know why it took me this long to make her because I loved the way she came out, I hope you like it!. She is part of current Term 17! at my Patreon www.patreon.com/fasuarez . Video process, High Res, Color Palette, Psd file & more on this piece there as rewards. If you would like to support my work and learn my process please consider supporting my Patreon and get exclusive content as rewards (: Have a lovely day! ❤ #fdasuarez #fernandasuarez #art #painting #illustration #modernprincesses #jane #tarzan #digitalpainting #digitalart #characterdesign #character #photoshop #wacom #portrait #cute #people #female #modern
Esmeralda (De Klokkenluider van de Notre Dame)
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Here is My Modern Esmeralda ! 😊 , she is part of my Term 08 at my Patreon www.patreon.com/fdasuarez , video process, high res, psd, color palette there ❤. #fdasuarez #fernandasuarez #modernprincesses #art #illustration #painting #patreon #digitalart #digital #wacom #character #fantasy #esmeralda #sassy
Assepoester
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
My modern Cinderella. To see more of this series and get exclusive content please consider supporting my Patreon <3 ( patreon.com/fdasuarez) #fdasuarez #fernandasuarez #art #illustration #painting #patreon #digitalart #portrait #modernprincesses #princess #cinderella #fantasy
Cruella (101 Dalmatiërs)
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
I am adding some Villains to my Modern series and Cruella is first! Video Tutorials, High Res, PSD files, My color palettes & more as rewards at my Patreon! www.patreon.com/fdasuarez ❤ If you like this series please consider supporting my art there. #fdasuarez #fernandasuarez #art #modernprincesses #villain #cruella #cruelladevil #illustration #painting #patreon #digitalart #photoshop #portrait #wicked #digital
Mulan
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
If you want to see more of my Modern Princesses series please consider supporting my Patreon ❤ ( Link on bio). Mulan 🙆. Get ready for Pocahontas soon! #fdasuarez #fernandasuarez #art #illustration #portrait #painting #digitalart #digitalpainting #mulan #princess #modern
Pocahontas
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Pocahontas❤. If you want to see more of this series please consider supporting my Patreon ( patreon.com/fdasuarez). Continuing my Modern Princesses 😊 #fdasuarez #fernandasuarez #art #painting #illustration #digitalart #digital #portrait #pocahontas #princess #modern #modernprincesses
Jasmine (Aladdin)
Anastasia
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Hey guys ❤!, Here is my Modern Anastasia, it was so fun to make her, it brought back all the memories. I hope you like it!. She is part of current Term 20! at my Patreon www.patreon.com/fdasuarez. Video process, High Res, Color Palette, Psd file & more on this piece there as rewards. If you would like to support my work and learn my process please consider supporting my Patreon and get exclusive content as rewards <3 Have a lovely day! #fdasuarez #fernandasuarez #art #painting #modernprincesses #princess #digitalpainting #digitalart #illustration #anastasia #fantasy #characterdesign #character #woman #portrait #people #photoshop #digital #cute
Princess Peach (Super Mario)
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Hey guys!, Here is my new Modern Series piece, I had to make Princess Peach!, she is such a classic, I hope you like it!. ❤🍑 This is part of current rewards at my Patreon www.patreon.com/fdasuarez ,Video Process, High Res file, PSD file, Color palette & more this month as rewards. Cheers! #fdasuarez #fernandasuarez #modernvideogames #modernprincesses #princesspeach #peach #art #illustration #painting #digitalpainting #digital #digitalart #characters #characterdesign #princess #pink #cute #mario #female #pretty #sweet #photoshop #videogame
Sneeuwwitje
Op de hoogte blijven van onze leukste artikelen en winacties? Schrijf je dan gratis in voor onze nieuwsbrief.