Vet gedaan: zó zien je favoriete Disney-prinsessen eruit als millennials

Sinds Disney+ opeens naar Nederland kwam, zijn we weer helemaal in de ban van Disney-prinsessen. Superguide stuitte vandaag op een perfect instagramaccount dat ons ook die ultieme prinsessen-fix geeft. Zo zien de dames eruit als… millennials!

Millennial make-over

De Chileense grafisch vormgeefster Fernanda Suarez is een ware heldin. Ze gaf prinsessen en personages als Tinkerbell, zeeheks Ursula én Elsa een moderne millennial-make-over. We wilden er altijd al eentje zijn en zo’n moderne versie van onze jeugdheldinnen brengt een vergelijkbare look dichterbij dan ooit. (via The Best Social Media)

Op welke prinses lijk jij het meest?

Ariel (De Kleine Zeemeermin)

Tinkerbell (Peter Pan)

Ursula (De Kleine Zeemeermin)

Belle

Elsa (Frozen)

Anna (Frozen)

Moana

Jane (Tarzan)

Esmeralda (De Klokkenluider van de Notre Dame)

Assepoester

Cruella (101 Dalmatiërs)

Mulan

Pocahontas

Jasmine (Aladdin)

Anastasia

Princess Peach (Super Mario)

Sneeuwwitje

