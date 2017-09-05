Kaviaar lippen zijn de nieuwste trend op Instagram

Je kunt het zo gek niet bedenken of het is er op Instagram. Zagen we eerder al écht fluweel op de lippen, is nu kaviaar de nieuwste trend.
Hierbij plak je kleine steentjes of andere versieringen op je mond, waardoor het een soort 3D-effect krijgt. En dus lijkt op kaviaar! Of het echt makkelijk eten is hiermee, dat betwijfelen we.
Unfinished Caviar lips. Or Red Blood Cells lips as my lovely followers suggest lol✨ I run out of time but took the photo of what I had, so why not sharing. Only @maccosmetics viva glam 8 Rihanna lipglass #caviar #beads #lipart #lipstick #lipgloss #red #redlips #texture #editorial #maccosmetics #myartistcommunity #makeupartist #inssta_makeup #pinterest #beauty
‘Black Caviar’ lip art created with genuine black diamonds and black onyx beads. Created exclusively for @smashboxrussia during our event in Moscow! Thank you to my beautiful model @polina_askeri Photo by @a_buzova ⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫ #makeup #lips #lipart #blackcaviar #blackdiamonds #smashbox #smashboxcosmetics #smashboxrussia #vladamua
Bron: Popsugar | Beeld: Instagram