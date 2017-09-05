Kaviaar lippen zijn de nieuwste trend op Instagram

Je kunt het zo gek niet bedenken of het is er op Instagram. Zagen we eerder al écht fluweel op de lippen, is nu kaviaar de nieuwste trend.

Hierbij plak je kleine steentjes of andere versieringen op je mond, waardoor het een soort 3D-effect krijgt. En dus lijkt op kaviaar! Of het echt makkelijk eten is hiermee, dat betwijfelen we.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @ddmcosmetics LED lipstick in Isabella, Grace D & Audrey @royallangnickel [R]evolution BX 120 Een bericht gedeeld door Nicole Lemos Inspire (@nicolelemosmua) op 8 Aug 2015 om 1:40 PDT

Bron: Popsugar | Beeld: Instagram