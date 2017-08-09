Je wordt niet gek: deze vrouw is gewoon heel goed met make-up

Nee, maak je geen zorgen. Er is niks mis met je ogen. Deze Canadese artiest heeft het talent om de mooiste optische illusies te creëren. En dat allemaal met make-up!
Van een levensechte octopus op haar lippen tot stukken huid die van haar gezicht lijken af te komen: het is bijna een beetje trippy! Kijk mee naar een paar van haar creaties. Benieuwd geworden naar meer? Je vindt alles terug op haar Instagram.
CHOPPED This is #makeup • My only goal in life is to be better than myself yesterday. Chopped face makeup #illusion using @kryolanofficial Aquacolors and @mehronmakeup Celebré Pro HD Foundation. • I know some of you have questioned why there’s no brain in my head – I did not intend to paint this in a way that reflects true anatomy. I create surreal art and it doesn’t need to make any sense.
Thank you @businessinsider for the feature on Facebook! ❤️ I really want to thank each one of you here who has supported me and my art throughout these past 3 years. It’s amazing how a little self-belief and hard work could impact your life. 3 years ago, I decided to change my career as a Montessori preschool teacher with no art background to become a professional makeup artist. A lot of people were shocked about my decision but I decided it was time for me to stop letting my fears determine my path and step out of my comfort zone for once. I started off with a little goal: to do my best everyday, to make daily improvements no matter how small they are, and to keep track of my progress on Instagram. I got into illusion makeup because it was the most challenging style to me. I started doing it regularly because I was fascinated by the amount of self-learning and trial and error required each time, even though I didn’t think anybody would be into it because these makeups are not wearable. I do it simply for myself as a self-improvement exercise. I never imagined that one day people would notice it and that I would be getting the kind of job opportunities that I’ve been getting. I guess all I’m trying to say is that anything is possible if you believe in yourself. It’s true when people say whether you think you can or you can’t, you’re right. I believe that the happiest and most successful people aren’t the most talented, prettiest or wealthiest, but the ones who believe that they can turn their dreams into reality, who aren’t afraid to test out their crazy ideas, who work hard, and who show gratitude. You really only live once. Nobody can save you but yourself. ❤️
This is #makeup • OCTOPUS LIP ART hand-painted using @kryolanofficial Aquacolors and Supracolors. Shaded using Kryolan matte eyeshadows. This is inspired by and dedicated to my fiancé @andrewy527 who has been asking me to do #octopus for the longest time! He’s the person behind a lot of my strange creations and inspires me more than anybody in this world. Thank you for pulling me out of my black pit over and over again and always believing in me. ❤️
