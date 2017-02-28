HILARISCH: Deze man imiteert de vreemdste rode loper-looks van de sterren

Copyright: Instagram: @tommylenk

Bij awardshows zijn het niet enkel de beeldjes die belangrijk zijn, celebs moeten er natuurlijk ook altijd voor zorgen dat ze piekfijn op de rode loper verschijnen. Een heel team van stylisten en make-upartiesten transformeert de sterren van ‘gewone mensen’ naar glamoureuze diva’s, maar blijkbaar kan je die favoriete looks ook zelf namaken. 

Hoewel wij het niet altijd eens zijn met de kledingkeuze van de celebs – lees: duur betekent niet altijd ook mooi – zouden wij maar al te graag eens een dagje rondlopen in hun extravagante galajurken. Jammer genoeg hebben wij geen team van experten dat ons kan veranderen in ‘the belle of the ball’, maar volgens komiek Tom Lenk is dat ook helemaal niet nodig. Hij – jawel, hij – kruipt sinds begin vorig jaar in de huid van menig celebrity, waarbij hij hun meest vreemde, fantastische en over-the-top looks van op de rode loper namaakt.

Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively,… geen enkele outfit is hem te gek. In plaats van dure stoffen gebruikt Tom dagdagelijkse voorwerpen zoals vuilniszakken, ongekookte pasta en lepels. Wij zijn alvast fan!

Check hieronder enkele van zijn meest hilarische remakes.

