HILARISCH: Deze man imiteert de vreemdste rode loper-looks van de sterren

Bij awardshows zijn het niet enkel de beeldjes die belangrijk zijn, celebs moeten er natuurlijk ook altijd voor zorgen dat ze piekfijn op de rode loper verschijnen. Een heel team van stylisten en make-upartiesten transformeert de sterren van ‘gewone mensen’ naar glamoureuze diva’s, maar blijkbaar kan je die favoriete looks ook zelf namaken.
Hoewel wij het niet altijd eens zijn met de kledingkeuze van de celebs – lees: duur betekent niet altijd ook mooi – zouden wij maar al te graag eens een dagje rondlopen in hun extravagante galajurken. Jammer genoeg hebben wij geen team van experten dat ons kan veranderen in ‘the belle of the ball’, maar volgens komiek Tom Lenk is dat ook helemaal niet nodig. Hij – jawel, hij – kruipt sinds begin vorig jaar in de huid van menig celebrity, waarbij hij hun meest vreemde, fantastische en over-the-top looks van op de rode loper namaakt.
Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively,… geen enkele outfit is hem te gek. In plaats van dure stoffen gebruikt Tom dagdagelijkse voorwerpen zoals vuilniszakken, ongekookte pasta en lepels. Wij zijn alvast fan!
Check hieronder enkele van zijn meest hilarische remakes.
1. Beyoncé
#queenb 4 President. Get that @beyonce @houseofmalakai @grammysawards2017 #LenkLewkForLess with pencils, fake flowers covered in glitter, CD’s, fake lemon slices, plastic hose, ribbon, and a paper plate: $FREE from my HAUS. SERIOUSLY THO this Presidents’ Day, get yourself a KWEEN! #beyonceforpresident BEYONCÉ IS FASHUN ROYALTY AND I BOW DOWN! 🙇 (@Beyoncé’s custom headpiece and jewelry by @houseofmalakai and dress by @peter_dundas)
2. Charlize Theron
3. Cher
YEW GUYEEEZ I TOTES HAFF ASSED IT ON THIS LEWK. 💁🏼♂️ Get that classic @cher @academyawardsoscar #LenkLewkForLess with duct tape, cords, zip ties, yoga mat hat leftover from a @ladygaga LEWK and SUM WIGZ: $FREE FROM MY HAUS. Be sure to check out my @enews #ERedCarpet #oscars2017 simulcrafting live from MY HAUS on Sunday 1:30 – 4:30 here on my IG/STORIES/LIVE! Award season BIG FINALE!!!
4. Emma Roberts
And we are LIIIIIVE for the #Oscars on the #ERedCarpet, adjacent. AKA my HAUS. Special thanks to @emmaroberts for this hawt, hawt #LenkLewkForLess with black duct tape, pipe cleaners, silver Mylar balloon, cumberbund a @swiffer skirt (left over from a previous LEWK)a frozen food tray KLUTCH! #emmaroberts I always prefer to be the Emma who’s NOT nominated. Nominate LESS and win MOAR.
5. Lea Michele
6. Lady Gaga
7. Blake Lively
Blake is serving and SLAYING the red carpet in this gold lamé Roman Godess meets powerful @gameofthroneshbo sorceress REALNESS with a FUNKSHUNAL #FASHUN TWIST! Who doesn’t love pockets?! Especially when they are filled with snacks! Don’t I know that when I’m getting ready for the red carpet, sometimes I forget to eat! Pocket chips to the rescue! Get that @blakelively @versace_official @lorealmakeup @enews @goldenglobes #LenkLewkForLess with some rubber snakes (from the @juliannemoore LEWK), cable organizer thingy (from my #jenniferlawrence LEWK in my @enews promo), industrial trash bags, and some BLAKED @lays poh-Tay-toh chips. I turned one bag into BLAKE brand CHYPS but I forgot to do the other cuz sometimes I HAFF ASS IT. Spend less and HAFF ASS IT MOAR with #LenkLewkForLess! #ERedCarpet
8. Emma Stone
9. Sarah Jessica Parker
category iiiiiiiiiis: #ediblearrangements GET THE #lenklewkforless with this 💯% #edibleSJP LEWK. Isn’t it DELISHYUS?! Hair: Penne, Rigatoni, & Ziti pasta. Cameo necklace: Rice cake, blue @frootloopsus, dehydrated blueberries & tortilla. Jacket and top: #missionflourtortillas with @nillawafers. Smokey Eye: crushed reduced fat (THIS IS FASHUN) @oreo cookies (I’m not even kidding) total cost with @vons #Pavillions saving card: $31.67 Total savings: $6.12 #metgala2016 @metmuseum I think @sarahjessicaparker looked GORJ and loved the story of her LEWK and also ARE WE RELATED?! #angelhairpasta #pastawig