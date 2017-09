Bizarre nieuwe voedseltrend: het maïsijsje

Starting to smell like popcorn in our kitchen. 🌽🍦 Charring up hundreds of ears of fresh corn brushed with butter and sea salt for our Crème de la Corn soft serve, topped with caramel sweet corn soft serve. Starting at 12pm today-Monday only (until sold out) at our #softserve window on the side of of @DominiqueAnselKitchen. #WestVillage

