Bizarre beautytrend: buitenaardse wenkies met behulp van aluminiumfolie

Het houdt maar niet op: de wenkbrauwtrends. Een beetje bijtekenen is allang niet meer genoeg. Hoe gekker, hoe beter lijkt het wel. Om te zorgen dat jij een beetje bij blijft, spotten wij alle trends voor je. De nieuwste? Een laagje plastic of aluminiumfolie.

We hebben er al heel wat voorbij zien komen de afgelopen weken. Van de squiggly brow tot de plakwenkbrauw, de lol kan niet op. De nieuwste variant die enkele beauty-harten sneller doet kloppen is een laagje aluminiumfolie op de wenkbrauw. De ultieme DIY, want je hebt dit immers altijd in huis. Wij laten ‘m aan ons voorbij gaan, maar jij mag je eigen oordeel vellen.

s p ⅇ c k s • o f • s ⅈ l v ⅇ r •♢• photography @torimumtaz •♢• Model @hajra_aaa •♢• #kahliimorrisonmakeupartist Een bericht gedeeld door Kahlii Morrison (@kahliimorrison_mua) op 19 Dec 2016 om 7:42 PST

Bron: Metro UK Beeld: Instagram