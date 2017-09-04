Bizarre beautytrend: buitenaardse wenkies met behulp van aluminiumfolie

Het houdt maar niet op: de wenkbrauwtrends. Een beetje bijtekenen is allang niet meer genoeg. Hoe gekker, hoe beter lijkt het wel. Om te zorgen dat jij een beetje bij blijft, spotten wij alle trends voor je. De nieuwste? Een laagje plastic of aluminiumfolie.
We hebben er al heel wat voorbij zien komen de afgelopen weken. Van de squiggly brow tot de plakwenkbrauw, de lol kan niet op. De nieuwste variant die enkele beauty-harten sneller doet kloppen is een laagje aluminiumfolie op de wenkbrauw. De ultieme DIY, want je hebt dit immers altijd in huis. Wij laten ‘m aan ons voorbij gaan, maar jij mag je eigen oordeel vellen.
OPULENCE Day 17 of #100daysofmakeup brows, liner & lips are all aluminum foil #nubounsom dragon li lashes you can use my code (luna) for 20% off site-wide highlight/ inner corners: #katvondbeauty thunderstruck i know i’ve been the worse with posting the past 4 days but we’re all human and life will get in the way sometimes, it was nice to know people were concerned wether i was going to continue to post or not but i’m not quitter so hopefully we’re back on track❣
Last one just because I’m feeling really proud of myself 🙂 I went into this course having never really learnt how to do makeup properly or work on other people. I’m such a nervous person but doing this course has really helped me with my confidence and people skills! Model: @karinalmonaghan HMUA: @kyeser_soze Photography: @splashphotographyworkshops Earrings: Fantasia Jewellery (www.fantasiajewellery.com.au ) #mua #makeup #goldcoast #goldcoastmua #aicd #aicd_edu #bladerunner #scifimakeup #technoir #robot #cyborg #replicant #editorialmakeup #laudmagazine #cyberpunk #limecrimetrip #holographicmakeup #highlighter #silverbrows #browsonfleek #bluelips #model #falselashes #daiso #bumperbangs #victoryroll #studentmua
Bron: Metro UK Beeld: Instagram