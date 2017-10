Deze iglo’s vormen het perfecte decor voor een romantisch avondje uit

Blending in just isn’t our thing. 💁🏻 We’ve been taken aback by the demand for the igloos. We’re now fully booked until the end of the year, but we do have daily walk-ins available. Stay tuned for our 2018 bookings announcement. #coppaclubigloos #towerbridge #thisislondon #riverside #makingastatement

A post shared by Relax🔸Eat🔸Drink🔸Meet (@coppaclub) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:32am PDT