Lady we love: deze fitgirl maakt korte metten met online perfectie

Dat er op Instagram veelvuldig gebruik wordt gemaakt van filters en Photoshop, is allang geen geheim meer. Toch kan het nog best intimiderend zijn om door het profiel van #fitgirls te scrollen en van die strakke lichamen te zien zonder putjes, deukjes en vetrolletjes. Aan deze online perfectie wil blogger @chessiekingg dan ook een eind aan maken, en dat doet ze op een hilarische manier!
Onzeker
Het Instragram-profiel van lifestyleblogger Chessie King staat boordevol foto’s waarop ze gehuld is in sportkleding of nietsverhullende bikini’s. Haar lichaam is strak, gespierd en precies het eruit hoort te zien als #fitgirl. Maar in haar profiel staat dat ze haar volgers graag wil helpen om zich zekerder te laten voelen over hun lichaam, en dat doet ze door van sommige foto’s ook de outtakes te laten zien.
Eerlijke foto’s
En dat geeft een (h)eerlijke inkijk in het proces dat aan die perfecte foto voorafgaat. Niet alleen laat ze zien dat ook zij last kan hebben van een opgeblazen buik, ook showt ze zonder enige gêne dat ze in bepaalde poses ook gewoon een (piepklein) vetrolletje heeft. En dat stelt ons gerust!
Word jij vaak onzeker als je door Instagram scrolt? Dan raden we je aan om deze dame te volgen. Want het blijkt maar weer: niets is wat het lijkt!
“I want to look good for summer” “I want my bikini body back” SURE… but whyyyyy don’t you want to look good for winter too? For Father Christmas? 🎅🏼❄️ How about FEELING good for life? FEELING like a superwoman the whole year round? Yes ‘8 week transformations’ are amazing to get you going & if you’re learning from them AMAZING… but if you just stop there after the 8 weeks, your body isn’t going to stay like that forever AND you may have changed your body but not your mindset. I can change my body in 2 seconds, from the left photo to the right & in both, I feel good. I know I train consistently, I know I fuel myself well, I know it’s okay to let my belly out when I’m sitting down next to the pool. SO… long term/life plan: • Educate yourself, that doesn’t mean doing a personal training course, that means learning about yourself, how to train & how to eat. • Do your own research, your own body is your best friend, explore it • Find a class you love & look forward to, find a PT that works you hard but looks after you, find a friend that gives you that little boost of motivation when you need it… find things that work for YOU! So tonight, do one thing for me & let your belly release, embrace it, give it a little jiggle 💛
We’ve all seen plenty of these photos but they help me to show you you’re NOT alone 🙋🏼 Bloating is yuuuuuuuk. On the left I was the most inflamed I’ve been in a while & it was super duper uncomfortable. It built up through the day & then something triggered it in the evening that made it even worse. I had a long bath with my new bloating-best-buddy-BOD @bodyondemand & it eased off. The magnesium salts not only smell amazing they really help to soothe the bloat & your skin just sucks it all up 💛 You can see on the right it’s not died down completely BUT it is so much calmer than the left. I love a little bit of yoga when I’m all puffy, especially twists & downward dog to stretch it all out. Girls, this might just be your new life saver 💃🏼 Plus the rose gold packaging is BEAAAAAUT 👀 (see on ma story)
THIS IS NOT A TRANSFORMATION 🙅🏼 “What size are you?” I get asked this so often & my answer is “anything from an 8 to a 14”. These photos were taken just minutes apart. The leggings on the left are a Large, the leggings on the right a Small. Both sizes are healthy & beautiful, there is no right or wrong 💃🏼 One of the biggest things I’ve learnt & want to share with YOU is that size does NOT matter. Brands & styles completely vary. I used to get so upset & frustrated if I couldn’t fit into an 8 & would always force myself into them until they ripped 😂… now I actually love going up a size because I just DON’T CARE about that number or letter (S,M or L). Wear what feeeels amazing, clothes are so much more comfortable if they have a little room to wiggle & jiggle in. My top tip: Next time you go shopping or order something online, grab a variety of sizes & try on the biggest first, then go down if you can. No one ever knows what size you’re wearing unless you have your label sticking out & no one even cares! One of my favourite quotes “It’s not about the size you wear but the way you wear your size” 💛
Put your hand up if your thighs touch when you sit down 🙋🏼 Keep your hand up if you’ve ever looked at those goddesses on Instagram & wondered why theirs don’t 🙋🏼🙋🏼 No matter how much ‘body confidence’ I share with you on here, I still really struggle with my legs when I’m sat down. When I’m in a bikini or shorts I look down & I immediately want to cover them up. They spread out like marshmallows & not even tasty-I-want-to-eat-you marshmallows. BUT unlike a year ago, I now snap out of it & remind myself what my legs do for me. They walk me everywhere, they make me jump AND they carry my torso my arms, my head & all 6 foot of me errryday. So next time you look down at your legs & they’re touching, getting cosy with each other & making friends… just have a little think what they do for you & send a little bitta love down there. There’s so much more to life! 💛 The blue pool, blue skies & tanned toned legs holiday photos are what you think people want to see but actually, I would much rather show you rainy season grey skies & how my thighs reaaaally look when I’m horizontal 👙 I think the derogatory names out there for ‘bigger legs’ like Thunder Thighs, Tree Trunks are a big reason for the leg hate. So… to all ma girls who have ever felt too conscious to wear short shorts, lets hold hands & scream from the roof tops ALLLL HAIL THICK THIGHS THAT TOUCH, modern day society will NOT tell us what size they ‘should’ be 💃🏼
Bron: NSMBL Beeld: Instagram @chessiekingg
💃🏼|🙅🏼 Left photo: Favourited out of the 8 taken & posted. Right photo: Immediately deleted & forgotten about. Both photos unedited & seconds between them. I do so many of these but this one is my scariest & most exposing so far. I was going through my recently deleted folder ready to ‘delete all’ but saw the right photo & recovered it. I felt this sense of guilt that I’d deleted it & posted the left one. A year ago I would’ve been left feeling so unhappy by how I look on the right & deleted it forever like it never happened but it was a huge reminder for me today that Instagram can be such a ‘perfection trap’. I’m clearly super happy in the right one after @brontekingg had cracked a hilarious joke, I don’t hate it but the lighting isn’t ‘flattering’ nor is the way I’m holding my body or the angle of it but it’s ME. Both of the photos are me 🙋🏼 I am proud of how I feel about my body looking at these photos. I feel like I look healthy in both & look after myself but also live without controlling myself like I have done in the past. So your Monday Motivation all the way from Singapore: People post the best photo out of a bunch taken… I know it’s said a lot these days but it helps me a huge amount too. If you see a photo of yourself in ‘bad’ lighting or an ‘unflattering angle’ just remind yourself how beautiful you are & that you’re ALLOWED to look like that. We were not made to be Barbie dolls who LOOK insanely good 24/7, we were made to be humans who FEEL insanely good 24/7 💛