Lady we love: deze fitgirl maakt korte metten met online perfectie

Dat er op Instagram veelvuldig gebruik wordt gemaakt van filters en Photoshop, is allang geen geheim meer. Toch kan het nog best intimiderend zijn om door het profiel van #fitgirls te scrollen en van die strakke lichamen te zien zonder putjes, deukjes en vetrolletjes. Aan deze online perfectie wil blogger @chessiekingg dan ook een eind aan maken, en dat doet ze op een hilarische manier!

Onzeker

Het Instragram-profiel van lifestyleblogger Chessie King staat boordevol foto’s waarop ze gehuld is in sportkleding of nietsverhullende bikini’s. Haar lichaam is strak, gespierd en precies het eruit hoort te zien als #fitgirl. Maar in haar profiel staat dat ze haar volgers graag wil helpen om zich zekerder te laten voelen over hun lichaam, en dat doet ze door van sommige foto’s ook de outtakes te laten zien.

Eerlijke foto’s

En dat geeft een (h)eerlijke inkijk in het proces dat aan die perfecte foto voorafgaat. Niet alleen laat ze zien dat ook zij last kan hebben van een opgeblazen buik, ook showt ze zonder enige gêne dat ze in bepaalde poses ook gewoon een (piepklein) vetrolletje heeft. En dat stelt ons gerust!

Word jij vaak onzeker als je door Instagram scrolt? Dan raden we je aan om deze dame te volgen. Want het blijkt maar weer: niets is wat het lijkt!

Bron: NSMBL Beeld: Instagram @chessiekingg