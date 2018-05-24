De meest gedeelde foto’s door nieuwbakken moeders? Uiteraard zijn dat de prachtige beelden van hun baby rustig op hun borst, het kleintje luierend in zijn wieg, lieve familiefoto’s en hun kindje in één van de tig leuke outfitjes waar de kast nog net van uit z’n voegen barst. Maar de realiteit na een bevalling is vaak allesbehalve rooskleurig. Op het Instagramaccount TakeBackPostPartum is dat dan ook exact wat je te zien krijgt…

Lees ook

Jaloersmakend: buik van Rose Bertram week na bevalling alweer in shape

Het échte moederschap

Net bevallen moeders kunnen hierop hun foto’s, eerlijke verhalen en inspirerende quotes delen. Buiken vol striae met vel zo slap als een vaatdoek, huilende moeders op de wc, uitgeputte vrouwen, hangende, gigantische borsten en bolle buiken waar het kindje al even niet meer inzit. Het account staat er vol mee.

‘Het is oké om te flubberen’

Het account hoopt andere vrouwen te inspireren en aan te sporen om gelukkig te zijn met zichzelf en hun lichaam. We zijn dan ook lang niet allemaal gezegend met de goede genen en personal trainer waarover sterren als Doutzen Kroes, Chrissy Teigen en Rose Bertram beschikken.

Wil jij jouw eigen foto’s of verhaal delen het Instagramaccount? Maak dan gebruik van de hashtag #TakeBackPostPartum.

Op de hoogte blijven van onze leukste artikelen en winacties? Schrijf je dan gratis in voor onze nieuwsbrief.

Beeld: Instagram