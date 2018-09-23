Déze hashtag zorgt ervoor dat we geen fotoshop meer gebruiken

Even snel je wallen wegwerken, een mooie filter toevoegen of zelfs je buik wat dunner maken? Heel veel Instagrammers bewerken al snel hun foto om er net even iets beter uit te zien. Maar niet voor lang meer. Model en YouTuber Nia Pettitt wil vrouwen aanmoedigen meer van zichzelf te houden en heeft daarom een nieuwe hashtag in het leven geroepen.

Lees ook: Zoveel sterren, zoveel ledematen: giga photoshop fail op Vanity Fair cover

#MyRealSelfSeptember

Begin deze maand heeft Nia Pettitt een filmpje op Instagram gezet waarin ze vrouwen oproept mee te doen aan #MyRealSelfSeptember. Met deze actie wil ze dat vrouwen foto’s delen van zichzelf zonder make-up, fotoshop en filters.”We hebben allemaal de gewoonte gekregen ons te verbergen achter filters. Maar nu is het tijd om onze echte zelf te laten zien aan de wereld”, zegt Nia in het filmpje. Ze hoopt hiermee te bereiken dat vrouwen hun natuurlijke-ik meer omarmen.

Neppe foto’s

Zelf bewerkte het model vroeger ook altijd al haar foto’s en werkte ze bijvoorbeeld haar acne altijd weg. Inmiddels is ze hier al een jaar mee gestopt en geniet ze van het bevrijdende gevoel dat ze krijgt door zich niet meer te verbergen achter neppe foto’s.

Volgers

Haar volgers reageerden allemaal erg positief en enthousiast op de actie. Inmiddels hebben er al meer dan 200 vrouwen natuurlijke, filterloze foto’s van zichzelf geplaatst. Hieronder zie je een aantal vrouwen die al hebben meegedaan.

Op de hoogte blijven van onze leukste artikelen en winacties? Schrijf je dan gratis in voor onze nieuwsbrief.

Bron: HLN | Beeld: iStock