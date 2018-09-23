Déze hashtag zorgt ervoor dat we geen fotoshop meer gebruiken

Even snel je wallen wegwerken, een mooie filter toevoegen of zelfs je buik wat dunner maken? Heel veel Instagrammers bewerken al snel hun foto om er net even iets beter uit te zien. Maar niet voor lang meer. Model en YouTuber Nia Pettitt wil vrouwen aanmoedigen meer van zichzelf te houden en heeft daarom een nieuwe hashtag in het leven geroepen.
#MyRealSelfSeptember
Begin deze maand heeft Nia Pettitt een filmpje op Instagram gezet waarin ze vrouwen oproept mee te doen aan #MyRealSelfSeptember. Met deze actie wil ze dat vrouwen foto’s delen van zichzelf zonder make-up, fotoshop en filters.”We hebben allemaal de gewoonte gekregen ons te verbergen achter filters. Maar nu is het tijd om onze echte zelf te laten zien aan de wereld”, zegt Nia in het filmpje. Ze hoopt hiermee te bereiken dat vrouwen hun natuurlijke-ik meer omarmen.
Neppe foto’s
It’s challenge time! 🌸🌿 ~ I think Social Media is a beautiful space but it’s so easy for us to hide behind filters and editing Apps creating a version of ourselves that we may not exactly be. I used to heavily blur out my stretch marks and smooth out the acne on my face that when I’d go on my page, I wouldn’t recognise my own skin and my own body. I’ll be uploading pictures this month sharing my all natural self. I’d LOVE for you to join by using the hashtag #MyRealSelfSeptember. Can’t wait to meet you all through this journey! 🌺 Ps. My necklaces are all gifted from @yungvelour___, @iwanimawocha and the Map one is from #Ibiza. 🧚🏾♀️🍭 #NiaTheLight
Zelf bewerkte het model vroeger ook altijd al haar foto’s en werkte ze bijvoorbeeld haar acne altijd weg. Inmiddels is ze hier al een jaar mee gestopt en geniet ze van het bevrijdende gevoel dat ze krijgt door zich niet meer te verbergen achter neppe foto’s.
Volgers
Haar volgers reageerden allemaal erg positief en enthousiast op de actie. Inmiddels hebben er al meer dan 200 vrouwen natuurlijke, filterloze foto’s van zichzelf geplaatst. Hieronder zie je een aantal vrouwen die al hebben meegedaan.
Love who u are my imperfections are the best quality #myrealselfseptember @niathelight
#myrealselfseptember with @niathelight is happening! Basically, no makeup, no filters, just posting unedited selfies of yourself each day. During this time, I want to focus on talking about skincare, hair and health more broadly and try to create a network of people who want to do this together. I met so many amazing people during #nomakeupmarch. Can’t wait to meet more of you!
@niathelight came out with an amazing self love challenge! #MyRealSelfSeptember means posting a picture to social media without makeup or filters… I must say I don’t wear makeup often BUTTTTT I’ll be quick to edit my photos when my skin is acting up… WELLLLLLLLLLLLLL I’m over it! I’m happy with my face even with my extra sensitive skin 🤷🏽♀️! ❤ my skin reacts to EVERYTHING, so I have to be extra careful with what I eat/drink, products I use, how much I touch my face, my hair products the whole 9.. so this is the first picture I ever posted without an edit or makeup while I’m experiencing some sensitivity.. #ImStillCute ❤
I LOVE a good filtered selfie, but in pursuit of #myrealselfseptember where I’m trying this whole transparency thing 🤷🏻♀️here’s one taken in the cold light of day, coupled with some hormonal acne + super strokable moustache hair to boot. Please enjoy 😏 next up: leg or toe hair can’t decide 🤓
Self referral is, “the state of identifying with our inner self, the changing essence of our soul.” “Authentic self esteem comes from not improving your self-image but from being established in self referral, from knowing and accepting that core self within us that is beautiful, wise, and loving. Once you have fully owned and experienced your essential nature, you will let go of the struggle to build an external sense of self-worth.” BE AUTHENTIC, BE CONFIDENT, BE SELF-REFERRED; and please remember how much airbrush and photoshop is out there. #myrealselfseptember #deepakchopra #wonkeye #acne #fyourbeautystandards by @niathelight
Bron: HLN