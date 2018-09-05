BBC-presentatrice (40) overlijdt 3 dagen na delen nieuws over terminale ziekte

BBC-presentatrice Rachael Bland is op veertigjarige leeftijd overleden aan borstkanker slechts dagen nadat ze het nieuws bekendmaakte dat ze nog maar enkele dagen te leven had. Dat nieuws kreeg ze ook zelf pas afgelopen maandag te horen.

Prijswinnende podcast over strijd tegen ziekte

In november 2016 kreeg Bland de diagnose, waarna ze haar luisteraars deelgenoot maakte van de strijd tegen de ziekte in haar eigen podcast die ze maakte met twee andere vrouwen; You, Me and the Big C. Hiermee won ze vele prijzen – de podcast gaat na haar dood nog door. In mei dit jaar kreeg ze te horen dat de kanker niet meer te genezen viel, afgelopen maandag kreeg ze het nieuws dat ze nog maar kort te leven had.

‘We zijn kapot’

Rachaels echtgenoot Steve maakte haar overlijden vandaag bekend op Twitter: “Onze mooie, moedige Rachael is vanochtend vredig overleden, omringd door haar naaste familie. We zijn kapot, maar ze zou willen dat ik iedereen bedankte die geïnteresseerd was in haar verhaal of steunbetuigingen stuurde.”

Boek voor 3-jarig zoontje

Bland werkte als nieuwspresentator voor onder meer BBC News Channel en BBC World. Ze laat een zoontje achter van drie, voor wie ze in allerijl nog een boek schreef. “Ik hoop dat hij mijn persoonlijkheid van de pagina kan aflezen en mijn stem er doorheen hoort”, zei ze daar eerder over. Maandag liet ze weten: “Het is nu een echte race tegen de tijd om mijn boek ‘voor Freddie’ af te werken. Als je me nodig hebt, dan zal je me vinden aan mijn laptop terwijl ik liters water drink.”

