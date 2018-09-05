BBC-presentatrice (40) overlijdt 3 dagen na delen nieuws over terminale ziekte

BBC-presentatrice Rachael Bland is op veertigjarige leeftijd overleden aan borstkanker slechts dagen nadat ze het nieuws bekendmaakte dat ze nog maar enkele dagen te leven had. Dat nieuws kreeg ze ook zelf pas afgelopen maandag te horen.
In november 2016 kreeg Bland de diagnose, waarna ze haar luisteraars deelgenoot maakte van de strijd tegen de ziekte in haar eigen podcast die ze maakte met twee andere vrouwen; You, Me and the Big C. Hiermee won ze vele prijzen – de podcast gaat na haar dood nog door. In mei dit jaar kreeg ze te horen dat de kanker niet meer te genezen viel, afgelopen maandag kreeg ze het nieuws dat ze nog maar kort te leven had.
‘We zijn kapot’
Rachaels echtgenoot Steve maakte haar overlijden vandaag bekend op Twitter: “Onze mooie, moedige Rachael is vanochtend vredig overleden, omringd door haar naaste familie. We zijn kapot, maar ze zou willen dat ik iedereen bedankte die geïnteresseerd was in haar verhaal of steunbetuigingen stuurde.”
Boek voor 3-jarig zoontje
Bland werkte als nieuwspresentator voor onder meer BBC News Channel en BBC World. Ze laat een zoontje achter van drie, voor wie ze in allerijl nog een boek schreef. “Ik hoop dat hij mijn persoonlijkheid van de pagina kan aflezen en mijn stem er doorheen hoort”, zei ze daar eerder over. Maandag liet ze weten: “Het is nu een echte race tegen de tijd om mijn boek ‘voor Freddie’ af te werken. Als je me nodig hebt, dan zal je me vinden aan mijn laptop terwijl ik liters water drink.”
Our brave, beautiful, wonderful, courageous Rachael died peacefully this morning surrounded by her close family. We are all heartbroken and the hole she leaves in our perfect little family will never be filled. To everyone who took an interest in her story over the last two years, downloaded the awe-inspiring You, Me and the Big C podcast or sent her messages of support, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You’ll never know how much those messages meant to her and us. We’ll miss her so very much but we couldn’t be prouder of what she achieved in her 40 years, and we are genuinely comforted by the impact we know she had on so many lives. Thank you. Steve and Freddie xxx
In the words of the legendary Frank S – I’m afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I’m told I’ve only got days. It’s very surreal. Thank you so very very much for all your support I’ve received along the way. @bowelbabe and @girlvscancer will continue with the podcast. Obviously I cant get round to all of your messages but I’ll do my very best to read them all. #cancer #fucancer #goodbye
A beautiful day with my boys in beautiful Salcombe. When the sun shines there is NO WHERE BETTER. We played on boats and in the sea. And I walked up steps and hills. When a week ago I needed to sit down x4 between the hospital car park and ward. Breathing that sea air as much as I can and taking the good day (despite the 5am wake up call – cheers Fred and daylight 😂) #salcombe #cancer #stage4problems #devon #holiday #seaside #playingonboats #sunshine #breatheagain #mummylove #familytime #love #notdeadyet
