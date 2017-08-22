Zo royal: voel je een echte prinses met deze koptelefoon

Nee je hoeft je niet te schamen dat je af en toe het liefst nog een prinsessenkroontje op wil. Met dit paar kan het én heeft het ook nog eens functie: het is namelijk een koptelefoon.

Lees ook: Met dit dekentje relax je als een Disney-prinses

De kronen komen in verschillende varianten en worden gemaakt door Lisa Campbell onder de naam Lit Headphones. Je kunt kiezen uit vooraf gedesignde hoofdtelefoons of er eentje speciaal voor je laten maken. Zo weet je in ieder geval zeker dat jij de enige queen bent die daarmee rondloopt.

Prijzig

Een beetje prijzig zijn de juweeltjes wel helaas. Je telt in de sale nog steeds 254 euro neer en normaal kosten ze 424 euro. Au! Maar een echte prinses verdient het, laten we maar zeggen.

Volg jij onze huishoudpagina al? Hier vind je al onze huishoudtips handig op een plek: www.facebook.com/flairathome

Bron: Metro.co.uk | Beeld: Instagram