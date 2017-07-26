WOW: deze make-up artiest tovert zich om tot Disney slechteriken

Alhoewel onze voorkeur meestal toch uitgaat naar de good guys in de Disney films, blijven de slechteriken toch ook altijd een bepaalde magie hebben. Wat de voorkeur van deze make-up artiest is, is niet zo lastig te ontdekken!
Zeker als je weet dat Ursula geïnspireerd is op drag queens. Haar expressies en grote witte haar maken haar daarom een cult icon. Maar deze artiest Jo Skellington, die ook special effects doet, laat ons bijna twijfelen of we niet met de echte slechterik te maken hebben.
Prijzen
Hij sleepte hiermee dan ook drie prijzen in de wacht op San Diego Comic-Con’s Masquerade Ball, onder andere voor het meest innovatieve kostuum en de publieksprijs. Dat hij zich niet alleen om kan toveren tot Ursula is te zien aan al de andere prachtige creaties op zijn Instagram. Stiekem zijn we hierdoor iets meer van de villains gaan houden!
The All New Ursula After The Comic Con Masquerade Ball. Thank you All for your Love and Support! and Thank you to the Judges and all the Crowed who was there cheering me up. We Won 3 Awards!!! I cannot be happier I did a video just for fun Singing #Ursula #UrsulaCosplay #UrsulaMakeup #UrsulaProsthetis #Anatomy #Fat #BodySuit #Fantasy #TheLittleMeirmaid #Broadway #DragQueen #DragMakeup #DragProsthetics #MaleToFemale #MakeupTransformation #SFX #SpecialEffects #SpecialEffectsMakeup #Witch #PoorUnfortunateSould #ComicCon #SDCC #ComicCon2017 #Winner #DisneyCosplay #VillainsCosplay
#TransformationTuesday Me as My Maleficent Design #Maleficent #MaleficentCosplay #MaleficentCostume #MaleficentProsthetics #DisneyVillains #DisneyLove #DisneyCosplay #VillainsCosplay #DragMakeup #DragQueen #Evil #BlackMagic #Fantasy #MakeupEffects #Curse #Magic #Creature #SculptureArt #SFX #SpecialEffectsMakeup #FoamLatex #Fetish #MistressOfAllEvil #Monster #DisneyArt @theofficialariel on the Last Picture as Aurora At @rupaulsdragcon Contacts by @samhaincontactlenses costume by @jooskellington BeautyMakeup by @maccosmetics SFX by @europeanbodyart Glitter by @litcosmetics @cinemamakeupschool
Amazing Shot of my Scar Makeup and Costume I did at San Diego Comic Con Photo by: @darthbx #Scar #ScarMakeup #ScarCostume #ScarCosplay #SFX #Prosthetics #Latex #Broadway #DisneyCosplay #DisneyCostume #DisneyVillains #DisneyArts #Villain #SelfTaught #beardedhorror #horror_sketches #feature_my_stuff #sfxaltlas #3DPrinting #LionKingBroadway #DisneyVillainsCollection #Africa #TheLionKing #Prosthetics #MUA #ComicCon #ComicCon2016 #SDCC #SanDiegoComicCon #Wondercon Made by: @JooSkellington SCAR was very well recieved by people and judges, winning best original design, I did this because I have never seen any cosplayer doing Scar with a realistic Lion Hybrid style. Thanks Rene Alvarado for the Pic @darthbx and @joynerstudio for sharing the tag with me
Bron: Cosmopolitan