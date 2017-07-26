WOW: deze make-up artiest tovert zich om tot Disney slechteriken

Alhoewel onze voorkeur meestal toch uitgaat naar de good guys in de Disney films, blijven de slechteriken toch ook altijd een bepaalde magie hebben. Wat de voorkeur van deze make-up artiest is, is niet zo lastig te ontdekken!

Lees ook: WOW: dit is niet Ed Sheeran

Zeker als je weet dat Ursula geïnspireerd is op drag queens. Haar expressies en grote witte haar maken haar daarom een cult icon. Maar deze artiest Jo Skellington, die ook special effects doet, laat ons bijna twijfelen of we niet met de echte slechterik te maken hebben.

Prijzen

Hij sleepte hiermee dan ook drie prijzen in de wacht op San Diego Comic-Con’s Masquerade Ball, onder andere voor het meest innovatieve kostuum en de publieksprijs. Dat hij zich niet alleen om kan toveren tot Ursula is te zien aan al de andere prachtige creaties op zijn Instagram. Stiekem zijn we hierdoor iets meer van de villains gaan houden!

Wil je niets meer missen van Flair deze zomer? Profiteer nu van onze speciale aanbieding: 10 x Flair voor 10 euro!

Bron: Cosmopolitan