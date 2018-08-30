Nederlandse influencers in actie voor #BODYPOSITIVITY campagne

Tien Nederlandse influencers doen mee met de campagne BODYPOSITIVE van het kledingmerk Junarose. Hiermee hopen ze dat vrouwen ongeacht hun kledingmaat hun lichaam leren mooi te vinden.

“Ik stopte met het zorgen maken om mijn vetrollen, cellulitis of striae”, schrijft model en blogger Saskia op haar Instagrampagina TheCurvyChapter. Saskia is één van de vrouwen die voor de campagne op de foto ging met een #bodypositivity shirt aan. “Aan het einde van de dag zijn we allemaal mooie vrouwen, het maakt niet uit welke kledingmaat we hebben”, besluit ze haar bericht.

Ook curvy supermodel Joann van den Herik doet mee aan de campagne. Op Instagram schrijft Joann: “Lelijk, vies, ik gebruikte allerlei negatieve woorden om te beschrijven hoe ik dacht over mijn lichaam. Het maakt me verdrietig dat ik zo negatief dacht over mijn lichaam, maar wat mij nog meer verdrietig maakt is dat de maatschappij ervoor zorgt dat meisjes ook zo over hun lichaam denken.’’

Volgens Joann was het een lang proces om zich comfortabel in haar eigen lichaam te voelen. “Het is lastig om anders te leren denken. Maar iedereen kan het. Laat de meningen van anderen je niet naar beneden halen. Mannen en vrouwen ‘SLAY in every size’. Zie de schoonheid in jezelf en maak je geen zorgen om wat anderen denken.”

