Nederlandse influencers in actie voor #BODYPOSITIVITY campagne

Tien Nederlandse influencers doen mee met de campagne BODYPOSITIVE van het kledingmerk Junarose. Hiermee hopen ze dat vrouwen ongeacht hun kledingmaat hun lichaam leren mooi te vinden.
“Ik stopte met het zorgen maken om mijn vetrollen, cellulitis of striae”, schrijft model en blogger Saskia op haar Instagrampagina TheCurvyChapter. Saskia is één van de vrouwen die voor de campagne op de foto ging met een #bodypositivity shirt aan. “Aan het einde van de dag zijn we allemaal mooie vrouwen, het maakt niet uit welke kledingmaat we hebben”, besluit ze haar bericht.
Lelijk, vies
Ook curvy supermodel Joann van den Herik doet mee aan de campagne. Op Instagram schrijft Joann: “Lelijk, vies, ik gebruikte allerlei negatieve woorden om te beschrijven hoe ik dacht over mijn lichaam. Het maakt me verdrietig dat ik zo negatief dacht over mijn lichaam, maar wat mij nog meer verdrietig maakt is dat de maatschappij ervoor zorgt dat meisjes ook zo over hun lichaam denken.’’
Volgens Joann was het een lang proces om zich comfortabel in haar eigen lichaam te voelen. “Het is lastig om anders te leren denken. Maar iedereen kan het. Laat de meningen van anderen je niet naar beneden halen. Mannen en vrouwen ‘SLAY in every size’. Zie de schoonheid in jezelf en maak je geen zorgen om wat anderen denken.”
Disgusting. I used to use that word a lot while talking about my body. Inappropriate, ugly, nasty, all negative words to describe what I thought about my body. It makes me sad that I used be so negative and hateful towards my body, but what makes me even more sad is that society makes girls think about their body like that. But I won’t be a part of that. I want to help people feel good about their bodies, but the truth is that there is no one-step cure-all solution. It’s a long process. Still I have moodswings about my body, one day I’m like in the 3rd picture, the other I’m like in the first. It’s just, natural bodies have demonised by society for so long. The idea that fatness is ugly, something to be feared, but also that you can’t be too thin because then you’re anorexic has been fed to us throughout our whole life. It’s hard to learn to think different. But you can do it. Don’t let the opinion of others get you down. Women and men slay at EVERY SIZE ❤ See the beauty in yourself without worrying what other people might think of you. It’s time we stand up to this “beauty ideal” and celebrate all types of bodies! So next time you think all the beautiful things in your life, don’t forget to count yourself in 🙂 #bodypostive #junarose
B͟o͟d͟y͟p͟o͟s͟i͟t͟i͟v͟i͟t͟y͟ I stopped waiting for monday, for summer, to be thinner to love my body. I stopped worrying about my stomach rolls, cellulite or stretch marks, they are natural and pure and feminine, Instead I focus on feeling good from the inside and loving the skin I ‘m in. + Accepting your body the way it is will set you free. At the end of the day we are all beautifull women at any size! Tell me what you like about yourself and keep this bodypositive movement going! New post up (link in bio) (ad) #bodypositivity#junarose#junagirls
A͟l͟l͟ ͟b͟o͟d͟i͟e͟s͟ ͟a͟r͟e͟ ͟g͟o͟o͟d͟ ͟b͟o͟d͟i͟e͟s͟ Difference in body does not mean difference in humanity. ++ @becoming.ginger and I decided to give you this shout-out together because working on loving your bodies could sometimes be hard. We are in this together and know that there is no wrong way to have a body! (ad)#junagirls#junarose #bodypositive#bodypositivityrules
I love photos like these. I love how it shows us how bodies can be so different, and this is just two of many photos! Two pictures, seems like a completely different body type, but both very much my body. But whatever I’m doing, I love my rolls. They’ve become a part of me and I’m not afraid to show them anymore. I feel like seeing your insecurities as a part of you, will make you embrace them instead of hate them. It’s a journey, I know. Used to hide my rolls beneath my clothes. Used to think “fat” was the worst thing to be called by someone. Some would say I’m disgusting in the second picture and I look good in the first. But why compare? Sometimes I feel like showing my hourglass shape and other times I feel like showing my rolls. We’ve been culturally conditioned to believe that nice bodies only look one way. But they don’t. They can look like the first picture, the second picture, or not like that at all!!! Your body was never the problem, how we’ve been taught to see it is! [post inspired by @bodyposipanda @khrystyana & @iskra] #LoveYourBody #LoveMyRolls #LoveTheSkinYoureIn
