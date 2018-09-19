Musthave: déze kleur laarsjes zijn de grootste modehit van dit najaar

Op 21 september moeten we écht afscheid nemen van de zomer en ons klaar gaan maken voor de herfst. De zomerse jurkjes naar zolder en de truien en laarsjes weer in de kast. En welke nieuwe items moet je inslaan om helemaal te voldoen aan de laatste trends?
Lees ook
Voor alle brunettes: ‘flannel hair’ is de trendkleur die je deze herfst wil
Het lichtpuntje van de herfst
Op schoenengebied is het duidelijk: komend modeseizoen is een paar enkellaarsjes een ware must. Maar niet in iedere kleur. Wit (ja, echt) is de hit van de herfst. Met een blok- of stilettohak, en het liefst een puntige neus.
Matcht met alles
Ze maken een granny bloemetjesrok hip en een keurige pantalon stoer. En hoewel wit vrij gedurfd klinkt – het valt immers best op – past dat natuurlijk wel óveral bij. De neutrale tint match met alles; van hemelsblauw en okergeel, tot bruin en flessengroen.
Take your pick
Wij verzamelden vast een aantal toffe exemplaren voor je. Je vindt ze onder de trendfoto’s.
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
O que vocês acham sobre a nova tendência de botas brancas? ❤#whiteboots #summer #trends #ss19 #green #nycstreetstyle
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
I’ll take dresses, boots & a fedora all day long 💕 How about you? Now I just need a horse! I found some purtyyyy dresses! See Insta Stories to shop or see below. http://liketk.it/2xoaH #liketkit @liketoknow.it #LTKfit #LTKsalealert @liketoknow.it.europe shop the looks by following me on the LIKEtoKNOW.it app
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
let’s slayyyyy this monday 🐆🐆🐆 . . . . . don’t know about you, but i’ve always loved leopard print & i’m so happy for all the leopard things this fall – – like this leopard slip dress 👌🏼 this look will be on the blog soon, but shop it now with @liketoknow.it ! (Ps it’s only $30) download the app & screenshot this pic to get all the deets OR click the link in my bio 👉🏼 LIKETOKNOW.IT! ps these white kitten heel booties are under $40, super comfy & chic, run TTS! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 http://liketk.it/2xnak #liketkit #LTKshoecrush #LTKstyletip #LTKunder50 #pregnancystyle #dressthebump #bumpstyle #preggostyle #mamaswithstyle #sdstylebloggers #socalbloggerbabes #legitmomstyle #styleonabudget #fallstyle #falltrends #outfitdailyofficial #womenwithstyle #ootdguide #stylepost #outfitideas #styledbyme #stylehunter #motherhoodinstyle #wetheclassy #falltransition #momfashion #leopardprint #whiteboots #sandiegoblogger
Steve Madden via Zalando, € 99,95
Acne via De Bijenkort, € 450,-
Op de hoogte blijven van onze leukste artikelen en winacties? Schrijf je dan gratis in voor onze nieuwsbrief.
Beeld: iStock