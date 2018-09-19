Musthave: déze kleur laarsjes zijn de grootste modehit van dit najaar

Door
Justine Wouterson
-
18
laarzen kleur 2018

Op 21 september moeten we écht afscheid nemen van de zomer en ons klaar gaan maken voor de herfst. De zomerse jurkjes naar zolder en de truien en laarsjes weer in de kast. En welke nieuwe items moet je inslaan om helemaal te voldoen aan de laatste trends?

Lees ook
Voor alle brunettes: ‘flannel hair’ is de trendkleur die je deze herfst wil

Het lichtpuntje van de herfst

Op schoenengebied is het duidelijk: komend modeseizoen is een paar enkellaarsjes een ware must. Maar niet in iedere kleur. Wit (ja, echt) is de hit van de herfst. Met een blok- of stilettohak, en het liefst een puntige neus.

Matcht met alles

Ze maken een granny bloemetjesrok hip en een keurige pantalon stoer. En hoewel wit vrij gedurfd klinkt – het valt immers best op – past dat natuurlijk wel óveral bij. De neutrale tint match met alles; van hemelsblauw en okergeel, tot bruin en flessengroen.

Take your pick

Wij verzamelden vast een aantal toffe exemplaren voor je. Je vindt ze onder de trendfoto’s.

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

leopard and white 👌🏻

Een bericht gedeeld door Danielle Bernstein (@weworewhat) op

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

O que vocês acham sobre a nova tendência de botas brancas? ❤#whiteboots #summer #trends #ss19 #green #nycstreetstyle

Een bericht gedeeld door Look Perfeito (@bloglookperfeito) op

 

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

 

let’s slayyyyy this monday 🐆🐆🐆 . . . . . don’t know about you, but i’ve always loved leopard print & i’m so happy for all the leopard things this fall – – like this leopard slip dress 👌🏼 this look will be on the blog soon, but shop it now with @liketoknow.it ! (Ps it’s only $30) download the app & screenshot this pic to get all the deets OR click the link in my bio 👉🏼 LIKETOKNOW.IT! ps these white kitten heel booties are under $40, super comfy & chic, run TTS! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 http://liketk.it/2xnak #liketkit #LTKshoecrush #LTKstyletip #LTKunder50 #pregnancystyle #dressthebump #bumpstyle #preggostyle #mamaswithstyle #sdstylebloggers #socalbloggerbabes #legitmomstyle #styleonabudget #fallstyle #falltrends #outfitdailyofficial #womenwithstyle #ootdguide #stylepost #outfitideas #styledbyme #stylehunter #motherhoodinstyle #wetheclassy #falltransition #momfashion #leopardprint #whiteboots #sandiegoblogger

Een bericht gedeeld door s t e p h a n i (@sassandsun) op

H&M, € 69,99

ASOS, € 81,99

Steve Madden via Zalando, € 99,95

Zara, € 59,95

Acne via De Bijenkort, € 450,-

& Other Stories, € 149

Beeld: iStock

BRONLibelle
