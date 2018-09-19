Musthave: déze kleur laarsjes zijn de grootste modehit van dit najaar

Op 21 september moeten we écht afscheid nemen van de zomer en ons klaar gaan maken voor de herfst. De zomerse jurkjes naar zolder en de truien en laarsjes weer in de kast. En welke nieuwe items moet je inslaan om helemaal te voldoen aan de laatste trends?

Het lichtpuntje van de herfst

Op schoenengebied is het duidelijk: komend modeseizoen is een paar enkellaarsjes een ware must. Maar niet in iedere kleur. Wit (ja, echt) is de hit van de herfst. Met een blok- of stilettohak, en het liefst een puntige neus.

Matcht met alles

Ze maken een granny bloemetjesrok hip en een keurige pantalon stoer. En hoewel wit vrij gedurfd klinkt – het valt immers best op – past dat natuurlijk wel óveral bij. De neutrale tint match met alles; van hemelsblauw en okergeel, tot bruin en flessengroen.

Take your pick

Wij verzamelden vast een aantal toffe exemplaren voor je. Je vindt ze onder de trendfoto’s.

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram leopard and white 👌🏻 Een bericht gedeeld door Danielle Bernstein (@weworewhat) op 17 Sep 2018 om 10:51 (PDT)

H&M, € 69,99

ASOS, € 81,99

Steve Madden via Zalando, € 99,95

Zara, € 59,95

Acne via De Bijenkort, € 450,-

& Other Stories, € 149

