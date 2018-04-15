Helemaal klaar met alle wenkbrauwtrends? Ga dan voor deze neuskunst

Op Instagram barst het van de nieuwste trends op het gebied van beauty. Iedere week lijkt iets anders wel weer een ‘ding’ te zijn. Omdat alle wenkbrauwtrends (van strikjeswenkbrauwen tot bliksemschichten) de revue al gepasseerd hebben, is het tijd voor iets nieuws: neuskunst.

Het klinkt ook best logisch: we versieren onze ogen, gezicht en lippen, maar onze neus slaan we eigenlijk altijd over. Tot nu. Onlangs verscheen neuskunst als trend op Instagram en die willen we je niet onthouden.

Neuskunst

Blijkbaar kan je neus dienen als een canvas voor de mooiste kunstwerken. Wat dacht je van een boeket van bloemen of een lekker eitje? Alles is mogelijk.

En, wat denk jij? Ga jij neuskunst uitproberen? Zelf zijn we er nog niet zo zeker van dat we dit ooit op straat zullen zien…

Bron: Cosmopolitan | Beeld: Instagram (@gothfruits)