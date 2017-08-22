Bijzonder: deze artiest stopt dode insecten in haar manicures

We blijven het liefst heel ver van (dode) insecten vandaan. Maar deze nail artist niet: zij stopt de beestjes in haar manicures en maakt er iets heel bijzonders van.
Lees ook: Deze nieuwe trend komt op tegen period shaming
Deadly Beauty and Nails Studio gebruikt dode spinnen, lieveheersbeestjes en andere insecten in haar nail art. Ook andere dieren zoals zeepaardjes en afgevallen slangenhuid kun je terugvinden in haar creaties. Mooi of niet, bijzonder is het in ieder geval wel.
6 weeks in! Using @youngnailsaustralia @youngnailsinc acrylic 😘Go follow @luxapolish and head to their website and at check out use my special code – DEADLY10 to get 10% off your order! I promise you will not be disappointed! You simply paint on the base gel, pop your crystals on top and then cure ! It’s as simple as that! Get clawed by @deadlynails Nail Stylist Missnic – – specialising in one of a kind nail art and glitter lots of it! – to book Email : deadlynails@outlook.com – strictly by appointment only – 🔮 our Shop Address – Deadly Beauty and nails – 654 plenty rd Preston 3072 – you’ll see it on the 86 tram 🎃🕸🎃🕸🎃🕸🎃🕸🎃🕸#🎃🕸 #claws #clawclub #nailart #nailporn #blingnails #swarovski #holochrome #chrome #chromenails #melbournenailsalon #nailstylist #supernatural #weed #weednails #marijuana #notd #jensenackles #nailprodigy #deadlynails #melbournenailart #ladybird #nailsonfleek #suicidegirl #nailitdaily #supernatural #ladybug #dopenails #nailpromagazine #nailsmagazine
Using @youngnailsaustralia @youngnailsinc acrylic 😘Go follow @luxapolish and head to their website and at check out use my special code – DEADLY10 to get 10% off your order! I promise you will not be disappointed! You simply paint on the base gel, pop your crystals on top and then cure ! It’s as simple as that! Get clawed by @deadlynails Nail Stylist Missnic – – specialising in one of a kind nail art and glitter lots of it! – to book Email : deadlynails@outlook.com – strictly by appointment only – 🔮 our Shop Address – Deadly Beauty and nails – 654 plenty rd Preston 3072 – you’ll see it on the 86 tram 🎃🕸🎃🕸🎃🕸🎃🕸🎃🕸#🎃🕸 #claws #clawclub #nailart #nailporn #blingnails #swarovski #holochrome #chrome #chromenails #melbournenailsalon #nailstylist #supernatural #weed #weednails #marijuana #notd #jensenackles #nailprodigy #deadlynails #melbournenailart #ladybird #nailsonfleek #suicidegirl #nailitdaily #supernatural #ladybug #dopenails #nailpromagazine #nailsmagazine
Using @youngnailsaustralia @youngnailsinc acrylic 😘Go follow @luxapolish and head to their website and at check out use my special code – DEADLY10 to get 10% off your order! I promise you will not be disappointed! You simply paint on the base gel, pop your crystals on top and then cure ! It’s as simple as that! Get clawed by @deadlynails Nail Stylist Missnic – – specialising in one of a kind nail art and glitter lots of it! – to book Email : deadlynails@outlook.com – strictly by appointment only – 🔮 our Shop Address – Deadly Beauty and nails – 654 plenty rd Preston 3072 – you’ll see it on the 86 tram 🎃🕸🎃🕸🎃🕸🎃🕸🎃🕸#🎃🕸 #claws #clawclub #nailart #nailporn #blingnails #swarovski #holochrome #chrome #chromenails #melbournenailsalon #nailstylist #supernatural #weed #weednails #marijuana #notd #jensenackles #nailprodigy #deadlynails #melbournenailart #ladybird #nailsonfleek #suicidegirl #nailitdaily #supernatural #ladybug #dopenails #nailpromagazine #nailsmagazine
Using @youngnailsaustralia @youngnailsinc acrylic 😘Go follow @luxapolish and head to their website and at check out use my special code – DEADLY10 to get 10% off your order! I promise you will not be disappointed! You simply paint on the base gel, pop your crystals on top and then cure ! It’s as simple as that! Get clawed by @deadlynails Nail Stylist Missnic – – specialising in one of a kind nail art and glitter lots of it! – to book Email : deadlynails@outlook.com – strictly by appointment only – 🔮 our Shop Address – Deadly Beauty and nails – 654 plenty rd Preston 3072 – you’ll see it on the 86 tram 🎃🕸🎃🕸🎃🕸🎃🕸🎃🕸#🎃🕸 #claws #clawclub #nailart #nailporn #blingnails #swarovski #holochrome #chrome #chromenails #melbournenailsalon #nailstylist #supernatural #weed #weednails #marijuana #notd #jensenackles #nailprodigy #deadlynails #melbournenailart #ladybird #nailsonfleek #suicidegirl #nailitdaily #supernatural #ladybug #dopenails #nailpromagazine #nailsmagazine
Volg jij onze huishoudpagina al? Hier vind je al onze huishoudtips handig op een plek: www.facebook.com/flairathome
Bron: Cosmopolitan | Beeld: Instagram