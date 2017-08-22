Bijzonder: deze artiest stopt dode insecten in haar manicures

We blijven het liefst heel ver van (dode) insecten vandaan. Maar deze nail artist niet: zij stopt de beestjes in haar manicures en maakt er iets heel bijzonders van.

Deadly Beauty and Nails Studio gebruikt dode spinnen, lieveheersbeestjes en andere insecten in haar nail art. Ook andere dieren zoals zeepaardjes en afgevallen slangenhuid kun je terugvinden in haar creaties. Mooi of niet, bijzonder is het in ieder geval wel.

Bron: Cosmopolitan | Beeld: Instagram