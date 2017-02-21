WOW: Emma Watson lanceert compleet ‘groen’ Instagramaccount

Emma Watson is in London ter promotie van de Beauty And The Beast’-film die bijna in première gaat. Speciaal daarvoor lanceerde de actrice een nieuw Instagramaccount, waarop ze al haar looks tijdens de persevents deelt. Het doel? Laten zien dat mooie outfits ook duurzaam en groen kunnen zijn. Gotta love Emma!
Mode met een boodschap
Het account gaat onder de naam The Press Tour, wat je doet denken dat ze alleen maar haar outfits laat zien die ze draagt tijdens alle persgelegenheden. En dat is ook precies wat het is, behalve dat het account een krachtige boodschap met zich meedraagt. De 26-jarige actrice steekt niet onder stoelen of banken duurzaamheid hoog in het vaandel te hebben. Ze hoopt door middel van dit account haar fans te motiveren ook duurzamer te leven en te kiezen voor ‘groene’ mode.
Duizenden volgers
Het account is nog maar net in het leven geroepen, en toch heeft het al ruim 269K volgers. De boodschap die de Harry Potter-actrice de wereld in zendt, lijkt dus wel degelijk in goede aarde te vallen. Ze draagt op de foto’s bekende merken als Stella McCartney en Filippa K, maar ook onbekendere groene merken als Good Guys Don’t Wear Leather. Dit merkt produceert hippe vegan schoenen, waar dus geen leer voor is gebruikt.
Wij vinden deze stap van Emma Watson ontzettend goed en zijn dan ook benieuwd met wat voor looks ze nog meer zal komen. Hear hear, Emma!
Bonjour Paris! Coat is from @stellamccartney, the world’s first luxury brand that is committed to producing products that do not use leather, skins, feathers or fur. Instead, Stella has spent years developing ways of using materials such as regenerated cashmere, recycled fabrics, organic cotton and forest-friendly fabrics. Jumper is from @filippa_k, a Swedish brand committed to four Rs: reducing, repairing, reusing and recycling. Shoes are @goodguysdontwearleather. The brand doesn’t use any animal products in its collections. Fashion info verified by @ecoage #ecoloves
Tonight was the first ever public screening of @beautyandthebeast! We were so happy to surprise the audience in Paris and say “bonjour” in person, especially as this is the country where it was created and Belle’s place of birth 🇫🇷🌹 Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, the new Co-Creative Directors of @oscardelarenta, created this Jacobian flower-embroidered duchesse satin bustier with an organic silk faille sash and organic wool trousers as part of their first collection. The entire look was made in-house at Oscar de la Renta’s NYC atelier ❤ @burberry pumps handmade in Italy with organic silk. Fashion info verified by @ecoage #ecoloves
Today was a brilliant day of interviews, press conferences and photoshoots for @beautyandthebeast in France. We snuck out of the junket and onto the roof of the hotel to capture these shots against the beautiful Paris skyline. Custom @louisvuitton dress designed by @nicolasghesquiere. The dress fabric is Newlife recycled polyester, created from used plastic bottles. These are sourced, mechanically processed and spun into yarns in Italy, with a fully traceable supply chain. This saves energy and reduces CO2 emissions compared to creating brand new polyester fibre. The arm band was created in a carbon-neutral mill. Dress validated by @ecoage #ecoloves
Bron: ELLE, Instagram
