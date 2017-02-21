WOW: Emma Watson lanceert compleet ‘groen’ Instagramaccount

Emma Watson is in London ter promotie van de Beauty And The Beast’-film die bijna in première gaat. Speciaal daarvoor lanceerde de actrice een nieuw Instagramaccount, waarop ze al haar looks tijdens de persevents deelt. Het doel? Laten zien dat mooie outfits ook duurzaam en groen kunnen zijn. Gotta love Emma!

Mode met een boodschap

Het account gaat onder de naam The Press Tour, wat je doet denken dat ze alleen maar haar outfits laat zien die ze draagt tijdens alle persgelegenheden. En dat is ook precies wat het is, behalve dat het account een krachtige boodschap met zich meedraagt. De 26-jarige actrice steekt niet onder stoelen of banken duurzaamheid hoog in het vaandel te hebben. Ze hoopt door middel van dit account haar fans te motiveren ook duurzamer te leven en te kiezen voor ‘groene’ mode.

Duizenden volgers

Het account is nog maar net in het leven geroepen, en toch heeft het al ruim 269K volgers. De boodschap die de Harry Potter-actrice de wereld in zendt, lijkt dus wel degelijk in goede aarde te vallen. Ze draagt op de foto’s bekende merken als Stella McCartney en Filippa K, maar ook onbekendere groene merken als Good Guys Don’t Wear Leather. Dit merkt produceert hippe vegan schoenen, waar dus geen leer voor is gebruikt.

Wij vinden deze stap van Emma Watson ontzettend goed en zijn dan ook benieuwd met wat voor looks ze nog meer zal komen. Hear hear, Emma!

Bron: ELLE, Instagram

Lees ook: