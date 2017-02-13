WOW: Adele draagt Grammy op aan Beyonce

Adele kwam als grote winnares uit de bus tijdens de Grammy Awards gisteravond. Voor haar album 25 won ze de prijs ‘Album Of The Year’, waarmee ze Justin Bieber’s Purpose, Drake’s Views, and Beyoncé’s Lemonade versloeg. In haar speech laat ze weten de award eigenlijk niet te kunnen accepteren, en de reden is Beyoncé. Snif…

Terwijl de Britse zangeres nog maar net haar award voor ‘Record of the Year’ in ontvangst had genomen, was ze alweer op het podum voor het innen van een ándere award. Overmand door emoties liet Adele weten dat ze de award écht niet in ontvangst kon nemen, omdat ze Beyoncé’s album Lemonade de terechte winnaar vond.

“All of us artists here adore you. You are our light.” @adele, dedicating her Album of the Year speech to @Beyonce. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/p6nMGfU2VM — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) February 13, 2017

Ze vertelt:

Five years ago, when I was last here, I was so―I was pregnant, and I didn’t know. And I was awarded that shortly after, I found out shortly after, which was the biggest blessing of my life. And in my pregnancy, becoming a mother, I lost a lot of myself. I struggled and I still do struggle being a mom. It’s really hard. But tonight winning this kind of full circle.

But I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious but my life is Beyonce, and the album to me, the “Lemonade” album, Beyonce, was so monumental, and so well thought out. And so beautiful and soul bearing and we all got to see another side of you that you don’t always let us see, and we appreciate that. And all us artists adore you. You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have. And I always will. I appreciate it.

The academy, I love you, my manager, my husband, and my son. You’re the only reason I do it. Thank you so much. Thank you very much to everybody.

En ja, deze speech bezorgde prachtige tranen bij Beyoncé. En stiekem ook bij ons.

Bron: ELLE, Giphy, Twitter

Lees ook: