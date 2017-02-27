Waarom iedereen het opeens over de billen van deze premier heeft

Dat Canada een knappe premier heeft gevonden in de 45-jarige Justin Trudeau wist je waarschijnlijk al. De man kreeg zelfs de bijnaam Mr. Steal Your Girl, omdat vrouwen van over de hele wereld dol op hem zijn (zelfs Emma Watson heeft een zwak voor hem). Nu is er echter één bepaald onderdeel van hem waar het internet maar niet over uit gepraat en nee, dat zijn niet zijn ogen of zijn brain, het zijn zijn billen!
Toen de premier onlangs een lezing gaf is het een vrouw namelijk gelukt om een foto vanuit een wel heel gelukkige hoek te nemen. Justin Trudeau blijkt een perfect kontje te hebben (en nee, we bedoelen dat zeker niet seksistisch, het is gewoon een vaststelling van een feit). Kijk zelf maar:
How he gon stand there with his donk looking like it’s the last corner piece of Thanksgiving sweet potato pie that I know I better not touch or I’ll get cut by my auntie? How he gon pose like this he don’t know this the pose that’s gonna make women risk it all to trash his marriage like a raccoon does a garbage pail? This the kind of pose that got heaux all over the world trying to slide in his DMs the way Tom Cruise did across the living room floor in “Risky Business.” This the kind of pose that got you waking up at 3:16am, mad AF at your boo sleeping next to you for not looking this good. This the kind of pose that make you convert to Buddhism and got you like, “A’ight, bet. I’mma about to come back in another life as a pant pocket on a pair of Brooks Brothers slacks in Trudeau’s closet.” This picture right here gon have people plan a road trip to Canada and just write “Justin Trudeau” on a map as the destination like his first name is the longitude and his last name is the latitude. Bless this photo, bless his body, and bless my eyeballs for being able to witness it. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #YQY #JustinTrudeau #EverydayIsButtAndThighDayInTheTrudeauHousehold #ThisPostIsHighKeyDisrespectful
Deze foto werd natuurlijk al snel opgepikt en ging in een mum van tijd viraal.
I made a quick reference guide for looking at Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/8EL8z2TRwO
— PunchesBears ㅎ㉨ㅎ (@punchesbears) February 22, 2017
when u tell ur mom to go look at @JustinTrudeau ’s butt pic.twitter.com/tE8EZrL9dm
— Lauren Hagar (@hagar_hayy) February 23, 2017
No one is safe from PM Steal Yo Girl! pic.twitter.com/TYrTV1U4CN
— Daniel (@DannyDutch) February 14, 2017
En gewoon om het plaatje compleet te maken doen we deze er ook nog maar eventjes bij:
The “Core Strength” of MY #PrimeMinister #JustinTrudeau impresses me! (AKA known as #JoeTrudeau by Sean Spicer) pic.twitter.com/XFLz8Nhw7e
— Peter Shinkoda (@PeterShinkoda) February 17, 2017
Justin Trudeau is overigens al al twaalf jaar getrouwd met presentatrice Sophie Grégoire. Samen hebben ze drie kinderen.
Bron: grazia.nl