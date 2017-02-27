Waarom iedereen het opeens over de billen van deze premier heeft

Dat Canada een knappe premier heeft gevonden in de 45-jarige Justin Trudeau wist je waarschijnlijk al. De man kreeg zelfs de bijnaam Mr. Steal Your Girl, omdat vrouwen van over de hele wereld dol op hem zijn (zelfs Emma Watson heeft een zwak voor hem). Nu is er echter één bepaald onderdeel van hem waar het internet maar niet over uit gepraat en nee, dat zijn niet zijn ogen of zijn brain, het zijn zijn billen!

Toen de premier onlangs een lezing gaf is het een vrouw namelijk gelukt om een foto vanuit een wel heel gelukkige hoek te nemen. Justin Trudeau blijkt een perfect kontje te hebben (en nee, we bedoelen dat zeker niet seksistisch, het is gewoon een vaststelling van een feit). Kijk zelf maar:

Deze foto werd natuurlijk al snel opgepikt en ging in een mum van tijd viraal.

I made a quick reference guide for looking at Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/8EL8z2TRwO — PunchesBears ㅎ㉨ㅎ (@punchesbears) February 22, 2017

when u tell ur mom to go look at @JustinTrudeau ’s butt pic.twitter.com/tE8EZrL9dm — Lauren Hagar (@hagar_hayy) February 23, 2017

No one is safe from PM Steal Yo Girl! pic.twitter.com/TYrTV1U4CN — Daniel (@DannyDutch) February 14, 2017

En gewoon om het plaatje compleet te maken doen we deze er ook nog maar eventjes bij:

Justin Trudeau is overigens al al twaalf jaar getrouwd met presentatrice Sophie Grégoire. Samen hebben ze drie kinderen.

Bron: grazia.nl