Schattig! Dit zijn de eerste foto’s van prins Louis

De foto’s zijn genomen in Kensington Palace, het woonadres van prins William en Kate. De eerste foto is gemaakt op 26 april, drie dagen na de geboorte van Louis. De tweede foto, waarop we prinses Charlotte zien die haar kleine broertje een kus geeft, is gemaakt op 2 mei, wat tevens ook de verjaardag van het prinsesje is.

Louis Arthur Charles

Het kleine prinsje kwam twee weken geleden ter wereld in het St. Mary’s Hospital in Londen. Hij kreeg de naam Louis Arthur Charles. Enkele uren na de bevalling stonden William en Kate al buiten voor het ziekenhuis om baby Louis aan de wereld te tonen. Omdat het prinsje gewikkeld was in lakens, was hij toen niet goed zichtbaar.

Bron: Story | Beeld: ANP, Instagram