Schattig! Dit zijn de eerste foto’s van prins Louis

Het Britse koningshuis heeft de eerste foto’s vrijgegeven van prins Louis, het derde kindje van prins William en Kate Middleton. De foto’s zijn gemaakt door niemand minder dan dolgelukkige mama Kate haarzelf.
De foto’s zijn genomen in Kensington Palace, het woonadres van prins William en Kate. De eerste foto is gemaakt op 26 april, drie dagen na de geboorte van Louis. De tweede foto, waarop we prinses Charlotte zien die haar kleine broertje een kus geeft, is gemaakt op 2 mei, wat tevens ook de verjaardag van het prinsesje is.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.
Louis Arthur Charles
Het kleine prinsje kwam twee weken geleden ter wereld in het St. Mary’s Hospital in Londen. Hij kreeg de naam Louis Arthur Charles. Enkele uren na de bevalling stonden William en Kate al buiten voor het ziekenhuis om baby Louis aan de wereld te tonen. Omdat het prinsje gewikkeld was in lakens, was hij toen niet goed zichtbaar.
