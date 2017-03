Privéfoto’s Emma Watson gehackt

Thank you @oneyoungworld! #goal5 #heforshe #equality Black top by @behno_official. behno’s mission is to redefine and bring awareness to the craft and character of “made in India”. behno aims to inspire change and improve factory conditions globally to better the quality of life and safety of individuals in the garmenting trade in developing countries. They work in partnership with international factories that adhere to rigid factory compliances. Trousers by @dior #thewomenbehindmydress #artisans #30wears Jewellery by @allbluesofficial a Stockholm based jewellery studio. Every piece is handcrafted in a local, third generation foundry using recycled 925 silver and 18ct gold. All Blues aims to create pieces of jewellery people want to collect and wear for a lifetime, independent of seasonal trends. #ecoloves fashion information in association with @ecoage

