Dat wordt een collectors item: ‘Meghan Markle gasthoofdredactrice van Vogue’

De Britse Vogue heeft een wel heel bijzondere gasthoofdredacteur ingeschakeld. Niemand minder dan Duchess Meghan Markle is verantwoordelijk voor de inhoud van het komende septembernummer, zegt een ingewijde in Us Weekly.
Vogue met een royal sausje
De echtgenote van de Britse prins Harry krijgt volledige vrijheid over de onderwerpen waar de editie over moet gaan. “Meghan gaat een opiniestuk schrijven en heeft meerdere powervrouwen gevraagd om een persoonlijk essay aan te leveren”, aldus de ingewijde.
Baby Archie in beeld?
De hertogin gaat zelf ook op de foto voor het blad. Zo zouden volgende week al fotografen langskomen bij de kersverse moeder op Frogmore Cottage in Londen. Zou dan ook het onlangs geboren zoontje van prins Harry en Meghan, kleine Archie, eindelijk goed in beeld komen? Fingers crossed, we kunnen niet wachten!
