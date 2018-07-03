De ene na de andere influencer trouwt en dít zijn de mooiste foto’s

De lente en het begin van de zomer gelden als hét trouwseizoen. Dit jaar lijken opvallend veel bekende bloggers, vloggers en influencers hun jawoord te geven aan hun grote liefde en dat betekent een héle hoop jaloersmakende huwelijksfoto’s en een giga dosis wedding inspiration voor je eigen grote dag.

Shelly Sterk is getrouwd en deelt prachtvideo van Italiaans huwelijk

Influwedding

Wij maakten speciaal voor jou een overzicht van alle insta-huwelijken, want da’s mét trouwplannen wel zo handig, en zónder gewoon heerlijk om doorheen te scrollen.

@ClaartjeRose – Claire Rose Cliteur, 342.000 insta-volgers

Getrouwd op 9 april 2018 in Amsterdam (maakte dat bekend op 12 juni).

@RosieLondoner – Rosie Thomas, 338.000 insta-volgers

Getrouwd op 16 juni 2018 in Gargnano, Italië.

@Jannid – Janni Olsson Delér, 1,3 miljoen insta-volgers

Getrouwd op 23 juni 2018 in Marbella, Spanje.

@GaryPepperGirl – Nicole Warne, 1,8 miljoen insta-volgers

Getrouwd op 19 maart 2018 in Wanaka, Nieuw-Zeeland.

@Happily Grey – Mary Lawless Lee, 907.000 insta-volgers

Getrouwd op 16 september 2017 in Nashville, de Verenigde Staten (2017 is uiteraard niet ‘dit jaar’, maar we nemen ‘m tóch even mee in het rijtje aangezien er pas veel later mooie foto’s van de trouwdag gedeeld werden).

9.17 🖤 Een bericht gedeeld door Mary Lawless Lee (@happilygrey) op 23 Jan 2018 om 9:28 (PST)

More to come

Naast deze dromerige bruiloften zit ook de trouwdag van influencer der influencers Chiara Ferragni (13,3 miljoen insta-volgers) er aan te komen en wachten ons dus nog de nodige prachtplaatjes dit jaar. Verder liet de Nederlandse succesblogger Negin Mirsalehi (4,8 miljoen insta-volgers) eerder deze week weten alweer 12 jaar samen te zijn met ‘haar’ Maurits. Dus eh… Maurits, wordt het niet eens tijd voor een aanzoek?

Everything 💕 #FamilyFirst Een bericht gedeeld door Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) op 1 Jul 2018 om 8:07 (PDT)

