De ene na de andere influencer trouwt en dít zijn de mooiste foto’s

De lente en het begin van de zomer gelden als hét trouwseizoen. Dit jaar lijken opvallend veel bekende bloggers, vloggers en influencers hun jawoord te geven aan hun grote liefde en dat betekent een héle hoop jaloersmakende huwelijksfoto’s en een giga dosis wedding inspiration voor je eigen grote dag.
Lees ook
Shelly Sterk is getrouwd en deelt prachtvideo van Italiaans huwelijk
Influwedding
Wij maakten speciaal voor jou een overzicht van alle insta-huwelijken, want da’s mét trouwplannen wel zo handig, en zónder gewoon heerlijk om doorheen te scrollen.
@ClaartjeRose – Claire Rose Cliteur, 342.000 insta-volgers
Getrouwd op 9 april 2018 in Amsterdam (maakte dat bekend op 12 juni).
So here’s the story.. 500 days ago we had our first date. Not quite the average date.. we decided to meet at the airport and go to Barcelona. I remember I was so nervous. the guy sitting next to us on the plane must have thought “are they ever going to shut up?”. From the moment we saw each other, it was there. chemistry. The next couple of months were a rollercoaster. we travelled the world together, so many crazy adventures. From airballooning in the desert, snowmobiling in Lapland and waking up under the northern lights to ending up in the craziest bars at 7 in the morning. One year later he proposed in nyc and a few months later we got married. We were actually married on April 9th. Three days after my birthday and one day after my friends surprised me with the best bachelorette party (I’ll spare you the details..). Straight after our special day the coachella madness hit me, followed by a couple of other trips. Didn’t really had much time to relax and enjoy everything that had happened. I first wanted to return to Amsterdam and settle down before sharing the news with you. It was so difficult keeping it a secret. Being back home now and finally being able to share everything with you guys feels incredible! Special thanks to everyone (the team, family and friends) that were there that day, @pulitzer.amsterdam for being a lovely host and @bloomfeld.luxury.bridal for the dream dress. About the dress.. two weeks before the wedding I didn’t had one yet. Didn’t really want to make a big thing out of it. A friend however convinced me and gave me the best tip ever. Four days later I had an appointment at their store and let me tell you, their dresses are real pieces of art and the team is so genuine and helpful. Thank you!
@RosieLondoner – Rosie Thomas, 338.000 insta-volgers
Getrouwd op 16 juni 2018 in Gargnano, Italië.
@Jannid – Janni Olsson Delér, 1,3 miljoen insta-volgers
Getrouwd op 23 juni 2018 in Marbella, Spanje.
@GaryPepperGirl – Nicole Warne, 1,8 miljoen insta-volgers
Getrouwd op 19 maart 2018 in Wanaka, Nieuw-Zeeland.
@Happily Grey – Mary Lawless Lee, 907.000 insta-volgers
Getrouwd op 16 september 2017 in Nashville, de Verenigde Staten (2017 is uiteraard niet ‘dit jaar’, maar we nemen ‘m tóch even mee in het rijtje aangezien er pas veel later mooie foto’s van de trouwdag gedeeld werden).
More to come
Naast deze dromerige bruiloften zit ook de trouwdag van influencer der influencers Chiara Ferragni (13,3 miljoen insta-volgers) er aan te komen en wachten ons dus nog de nodige prachtplaatjes dit jaar. Verder liet de Nederlandse succesblogger Negin Mirsalehi (4,8 miljoen insta-volgers) eerder deze week weten alweer 12 jaar samen te zijn met ‘haar’ Maurits. Dus eh… Maurits, wordt het niet eens tijd voor een aanzoek?
July 1st, 2006. Is when my favorite person on the planet made an appearance in my life. I can’t even describe how lucky I’m to share my life with this man. He’s the funniest, smartest, most handsome person I know. In these 12 years we spent in total 23 nights apart. Some wonder how we don’t drive each other crazy, but for us it’s natural, because everyday something new happens, and we’re never the couple at a restaurant not talking. One time a guy walked by and said “yeah it’s all fun when you just started dating”, that was after we were dating for 10 years. Maurits is always everybody’s favorite (the people who know us well) and I can’t blame them, because he’s my favorite as well. Happy 12th baby. ❤
Op de hoogte blijven van onze leukste artikelen en winacties? Schrijf je dan gratis in voor onze nieuwsbrief.
Beeld: Instagram – Jannid