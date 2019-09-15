Prins Harry onthult: déze Hollandse lekkernij is hij dol op!

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

Today marks the 5 year anniversary of the #InvictusGames! These games have made it possible for thousands of wounded and injured servicemen and women to use the power of sport to rehabilitate themselves and those around them, while inspiring people all over the world. • “Thank you to everyone who has played a part in the Invictus movement, from you the competitors and your families, to the thousands of volunteers and supporters – you have all guarded the Invictus spirit, while creating a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country at home or abroad. Thank you for the inspiration, thank you for the laughs and thank you for the memories! I’m so proud of everything we’ve achieved together. Once served always serving!” – The Duke of Sussex The @WeAreInvictusGames was founded by The Duke of Sussex in 2014 after he saw the power of sport in recovery while visiting the warrior games in Colorado Springs USA. The Duke was so moved by what he witnessed, he felt inspired to expand this concept on a global scale. Since then this non profit organisation has staged games in London 🇬🇧 Orlando 🇺🇸 Toronto 🇨🇦 and Sydney 🇦🇺 and next year’s games will be held in The Hague 🇳🇱 in May 2020. . #FavouriteInvictusMoment Video ©️ SussexRoyal