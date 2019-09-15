Prins Harry onthult: déze Hollandse lekkernij is hij dol op!

Prins Harry kijkt nu al uit naar de Invictus Games, die volgend jaar in Den Haag zullen plaatsvinden. Volgens hem zijn Nederlanders namelijk niet alleen geweldige supporters, maar ook nog eens retegoed in bakken.
‘Geweldige supporters’
In een video op Instagram legt Harry uit dat hij ontzettend veel zin heeft in de Invictus Games, een sportevenement voor militairen en veteranen met blijvend letsel. Wat hij zo leuk vindt aan ons kikkerlandje? De sportfans. “De Nederlanders zijn geweldige supporters en dat is ook de reden waarom we voor Nederland hebben gekozen. We kijken uit naar Den Haag en naar de zee van oranje supporters.”
Lekkere stroopwafels
Maar dat is niet alles: Harry kijkt namelijk ook met smacht uit naar onze stroopwafels. “Of hoe je die ook noemt.” Verder is hij ook fan van onze dj’s en de gastvrijheid die hij hier ervaart. “Ik denk dat het fantastisch wordt. Ik kan niet wachten!” Nou Harry, wij ook niet! Neem je Meghs en baby Archie mee? #hinthint
Today marks the 5 year anniversary of the #InvictusGames! These games have made it possible for thousands of wounded and injured servicemen and women to use the power of sport to rehabilitate themselves and those around them, while inspiring people all over the world. • “Thank you to everyone who has played a part in the Invictus movement, from you the competitors and your families, to the thousands of volunteers and supporters – you have all guarded the Invictus spirit, while creating a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country at home or abroad. Thank you for the inspiration, thank you for the laughs and thank you for the memories! I’m so proud of everything we’ve achieved together. Once served always serving!” – The Duke of Sussex The @WeAreInvictusGames was founded by The Duke of Sussex in 2014 after he saw the power of sport in recovery while visiting the warrior games in Colorado Springs USA. The Duke was so moved by what he witnessed, he felt inspired to expand this concept on a global scale. Since then this non profit organisation has staged games in London 🇬🇧 Orlando 🇺🇸 Toronto 🇨🇦 and Sydney 🇦🇺 and next year’s games will be held in The Hague 🇳🇱 in May 2020. . #FavouriteInvictusMoment Video ©️ SussexRoyal
