Grammy’s 2017: de 13 meest opvallende rode loper looks

This women gets better with age! Severe style crush on this lady. @Regrann from @holleywoodstiils – Green elegance and ADELE @adele #adele #gramy #grammy2017 #grammys2017 – #regrann

A photo posted by Serenity And Grace (@serenityandgraceuk) on Feb 13, 2017 at 1:51am PST