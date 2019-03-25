Kate Middleton en prins William zijn al jaren samen en al bijna acht jaar getrouwd, maar foto’s van vroeger zijn er van hen niet veel. Des te leuker is deze foto van het stel uit de oude doos die op internet opgedoken is.
Wat was-ie knap he?
De foto die op Instagram gedeeld werd, laat een hele jonge Kate Middleton en prins William zien. We zien een blij en verliefd stel, én William met een toen nog weelderige haardos #RIP.
Jonge studenten
De foto stamt uit 2005, tijdens het afstuderen aan de St. Andrews universiteit in Fife, Scotland. Het stel – destijds beide 23 jaar – deed de Master of Arts, een vier jaar durende master. William behaalde een graad in geografie en Kate studeerde af in kunstgeschiedenis. Prins William kreeg gezelschap van de Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles en The Duchess of Cornwall. Dit was destijds extra bijzonder aangezien het de eerste keer was dat de Queen het afstuderen van een naast familielid bijwoonde.
Bijzonder bezoek
Net voor de ceremonie vertelde prins William destijds: “Vandaag is een heel bijzondere dag voor mij en ik ben heel blij dat ik het kan delen met mijn familie. Ik vind het heel bijzonder dat mijn grootmoeder er is, omdat ze net ziek is geweest.” Hij voegde eraan toe: “Ik heb echt genoten van mijn tijd in St. Andrews en ik vind het jammer om te vertrekken.”
Gezin
De ‘Duke’ en ‘Duchess of Cambridge’ trouwden op 29 april 2011 en kregen samen drie kinderen; prins George (5), prinses Charlotte (3) en prins Louis (bíjna 1).
