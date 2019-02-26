Heftig: zieke actrice Selma Blair in tranen op rode loper van Oscars

De Amerikaanse actrice Selma Blair (46) verscheen zondag bij de Vanity Fair afterparty van de Oscars op de rode loper. Niks bijzonders zou je denken, maar het was voor het eerst dat Selma een rode loper betrad sinds ze vorig jaar werd gediagnosticeerd met de chronische ziekte multiple sclerose (ms). De Legally Blonde-actrice, die met een wandelstok liep, kon haar tranen voor de ogen van de pers niet bedwingen.

Lees ook

Lady Gaga en Bradley Cooper geven intiemste Oscar-optreden ooit

Verdiend applaus

Terwijl ze poseerde voor de fotografen werd Selma even emotioneel. “Het kostte me veel moeite om hier te komen”, vertelde ze, wat haar een applaus van de fotografen opleverde. De actrice vertelt op Instagram hoe bijzonder de ervaring voor haar was: “Om bij zoiets speciaals aanwezig te zijn terwijl mijn lichaam niet beweegt zoals het moet. En ik voelde de liefde van fotografen die me al gek zien doen op rode lopers sinds mijn twintiger jaren. Ik voelde de warmte van de lenzen”. Bij een andere foto van een vriend die haar wandelstok Oscar-waardig en eigen maakt met wat diamantjes en haar initialen, schrijft ze: “Dit is liefde”.

Dankbaar voor manager

Op Instagram bedankte ze ook haar manager, op wie ze letterlijk en figuurlijk kon steunen. “Hij wist dat ik er trots wilde staan als de vrouw die ik geworden ben en hoop te zijn. Je hebt me gebracht naar waar ik wilde zijn. Voor één avond.”

‘M’n ziekte wordt steeds erger’

Afgelopen oktober maakte Selma op Instagram bekend dat ze lijdt aan de chronische ziekte van het centrale zenuwstelsel. “Ik heb multiple sclerose. Het wordt steeds erger. Bij de gratie van de heer en de wilskracht en het begrip van de producenten bij Netflix, heb ik een baan. Een prachtige baan. Ik ben gehandicapt. Ik val soms. Ik laat dingen vallen. Mijn geheugen is mistig. En mijn linkerzijde vraagt om aanwijzingen van een gebroken gps”, schreef ze toen. “Maar we doen het.”

Carrière

Selma brak in 1999 door met haar rol in Cruel Intentions, waarin ze schitterde naast Reese Witherspoon en Ryan Phillippe. Later oogstte ze nog succes met rollen in Legally Blonde (wederom met Reese), The Sweetest Thing met Cameron Diaz en Christina Applegate en Hellboy. Momenteel werkt Selma aan twee films, After en The Great Illusion, en speelt ze in de serie Another Life.

…