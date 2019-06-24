De kleine prins George blijkt een ware matchmaker te zijn. Zijn lerares heeft dankzij hem haar ware liefde gevonden, want ze is sinds een week verloofd met de beste vriend van zijn vader, prins William.

Aanzoek

Eén van de oudste vrienden van prins William, Thomas van Straubenzee, is de gelukkige husband to be. Hij is onlangs op zijn knieën gegaan voor Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe, de assistent hoofdonderwijzer op prins Georges school.

Volmondig ‘ja’

Thomas is niet alleen één van de oudste én beste vrienden van prins William. Hij is ook nog eens de peetvader van prinses Charlotte. Dat het een betrouwbare en goede man is, ontging ook prins Georges juf niet. Ze viel als een blok voor hem, en zei dan ook volmondig ‘ja’ toen hij haar ten huwelijk vroeg.

Rol voor prins George

Sunday Times meldt dat Thomas zijn vriendin Lucy vorige week het aanzoek heeft gedaan. Het blad laat ook weten dat prins William de usher van het huwelijk is, wat inhoudt dat hij onderdeel van de huwelijksceremonie zal zijn. Naar verluidt krijgen ook de koninklijke kinderen een rol. Zo wordt prins George een van de kinderen die de sleep van de bruidsjurk mag vasthouden.

