Berget Lewis bedankt fans na missen wildcard

Na haar definitieve uitschakeling in de Britse editie van X Factor dit weekend, kijkt Berget Lewis vooral terug op een leerzaam avontuur. Dat schrijft de Nederlandse zangeres op Instagram.

‘Ik heb de wildcard niet gekregen, maar ik ben zo blij dat ik over de hele wereld nieuwe vrienden heb gemaakt,’ laat Berget weten. De zangeres had vorige week een black-out in de uitzending, waardoor ze niet doorging naar de liveshows. Later bleek dat in elke categorie nog een wildcard zou worden uitgereikt, maar deze ging aan de neus van de Nederlandse voorbij.

Goed gevoel

Toch heeft Berget een goed gevoel overgehouden aan haar Britse uitstapje. ‘Het was een avontuur en wat ik heb geleerd, is dat ik nooit aan mezelf moet twijfelen. Ik ben een soulzangeres en daar ben ik trots op,’ meldt ze. Ze belooft haar nieuwe fans in Engeland dat ze daar volgend jaar terugkomt met een nieuw album.

Nederlandse fans

Berget richt zich in haar post ook nog even tot haar Nederlandse fans. ‘Dank voor al jullie steun en liefde. Ik ben gezegend en dankbaar, en ik wens alle X Factor-deelnemers het beste. En nu gaan we weer verder en kijken we naar de toekomst.’

