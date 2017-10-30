Berget Lewis bedankt fans na missen wildcard

Na haar definitieve uitschakeling in de Britse editie van X Factor dit weekend, kijkt Berget Lewis vooral terug op een leerzaam avontuur. Dat schrijft de Nederlandse zangeres op Instagram.
Lees ook: The Voice Kids-winnares Fabiënne openhartig over drugsgebruik
Goed gevoel
Toch heeft Berget een goed gevoel overgehouden aan haar Britse uitstapje. ‘Het was een avontuur en wat ik heb geleerd, is dat ik nooit aan mezelf moet twijfelen. Ik ben een soulzangeres en daar ben ik trots op,’ meldt ze. Ze belooft haar nieuwe fans in Engeland dat ze daar volgend jaar terugkomt met een nieuw album.
Nederlandse fans
Berget richt zich in haar post ook nog even tot haar Nederlandse fans. ‘Dank voor al jullie steun en liefde. Ik ben gezegend en dankbaar, en ik wens alle X Factor-deelnemers het beste. En nu gaan we weer verder en kijken we naar de toekomst.’
My lovely friends! First of all thank you for all the birthday wishes we had a wonderfull day💜 I didn’t got the wildcard but i am so glad i got new friends all over the world! Thank you for believing in me💖 and voting for me! It was a adventure and what i’ve learned is that i never have to doubt myself! I am a soulsinger and i am proud of that! You ain’t seen nothing yet😁 and next year i’ll be back with my new Album “#LOVENATION and we’re also coming to the UK and Asia.(yeah) To my people in the Netherlands i love you and thank you for all your support and love💖💖💖💖💖 I am blessed and gratefull and i wish all xfactor contesters the best! And now….we gonna move on and look forward!!! Much love, Berget ( sorry deze is ff in het Engels )😉 #LOVENATION
Volg jij onze huishoudpagina al? Hier vind je al onze huishoudtips handig op een plek: www.facebook.com/flairathome
Bron: ANP | Beeld: Mischa Schoemaker (ANP)