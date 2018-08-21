Queen Elizabeth is niet alleen de koningin van Groot-Brittannië, maar zonder twijfel ook de Queen van de felgekleurde outfits. De uiterst keurige looks, die door Elizabeth altijd met zorg gematcht worden met haar hoed en broche, vormden een inspiratiebron voor de Amerikaanse Jenelle Wexler.
Powervrouw(tje)
Zij kleedde haar dochtertje Liberty precies zoals de invloedrijke monarch. Compleet met hoofddeksel, gelakte schoentjes én handtasje. En de Queen is de niet de enige powervrouw op wiens outfits ze de looks van haar kind baseert.
Iconen
Jenelle besloot op een dag om Liberty om te toveren tot icoon Frida Kahlo. Dat bleek zó leuk en succesvol, dat het verkleden van haar dochtertje een heuse hobby werd. “De foto’s waren zo mooi. Niet veel later bedacht ik dat ik Liberty ook als andere belangrijke vrouwen uit de geschiedenis kon kleden. Vrouwen die het leven van anderen beter hebben gemaakt.” Zo passeren onder anderen ook Madonna, Audrey Hepburn, Hillary Clinton en Joan Goodall de revue.
Geschiedenislesjes
Om haar dochter wat bij te brengen over deze geweldig grootse vrouwen, schrijft ze bij iedere foto – die ze op Instagram post – een korte biografie van de vrouw die ter inspiratie diende voor het kiekje. Hóe leuk en mooi is dat?
We zetten een aantal van de heerlijke plaatjes van Liberty op een rij:
Influential woman Pt 14: Queen Elizabeth II 👑 Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain is the longest-reigning monarch in British history. She celebrated 65 years on the throne in February 2017 with her Sapphire Jubilee. As the longest-serving monarch in British history, she has tried to make her reign more modern and sensitive to a changing public while maintaining traditions associated with the crown. Queen Elizabeth’s long and mainly peaceful reign has been marked by vast changes in her people’s lives, in her country’s power, how Britain is viewed abroad and how the monarchy is regarded and portrayed. As a constitutional monarch, Elizabeth does not weigh in on political matters, nor does she reveal her political views. However, she confers regularly with her prime ministers.. <sourced from Wikipedia and biography.com>@queenelizabeth @queen_elizabeth_fanpage .. . #instababy #cameramama #momphotographer #thatsdarling #candidchildhood #candidmotherhood #cutekids #cutebabies #ig_baby #clickinmoms #ellenratemybaby #babieswithstyle #babiesofinsta #teammotherly #momstyle #babyfashionista #ohheymama #babyphotoshoot #babyphotography #babyphotoprops #queenelizabeth #queenofgreatbritain #queenofengland #sapphirejubilee #allhailthequeen #queenelizabethii #royalfamily #royalty👑#lilladylibertyj #libertyjaine
Influential Woman Pt. 1: Frida Kahlo 🌹🎨🌸 who was Frida Kahlo: a Mexican artist who painted many portraits, self-portraits, and works inspired by the nature and artifacts of Mexico. Inspired by the country’s popular culture, she employed a naïve folk art style to explore questions of identity, postcolonialism, gender, class, and race in Mexican society. 🌸🎨🌹 <sourced from Wikipedia and biography.com> . #fridakahlo #fridakahloinspired #fridakahloart #fridakahlolovers #kahlo #frida #influentialwomen #womaninhistory #unibrow #famousartist #selfportraitartist #floralheadband #floralheadpiece #babies #babygirl #babyblueeyes #instababies #babiesofinsta #babiesofinstagram #babyphotography #babyphotooftheday #babyphotoshoot #momphotographer #momswithcameras #funnybaby #funnybabies #funnybabypics #ellenratemybaby #lilladylibertyj #libertyjaine
Influential woman Pt 11: ⚔Joan of Arc 🛡 A national heroine of France, at age 18 she led the French army to victory over the English at Orléans. Captured a year later, Joan was burned at the stake as a heretic by the English and their French collaborators. She was canonized as a Roman Catholic saint more than 500 years later. Women have looked to Joan as a positive example of a brave and active woman. She operated within a religious tradition that believed an exceptional person from any level of society might receive a divine calling. Some of her most significant aid came from women. <sourced from Wikipedia and biography.com> . #babies #babylove #babygirl #babycostume #instababy #cameramama #momphotographer #babyphotooftheday #babiesofinsta #babiesofinstagram #clicknmoms #momswithcameras #babyphotography #babyphotoshoot #photographyprops #joanofarc #saint #romancatholic #influentialwomen #lilladylibertyj #libertyjaine
Influential women Pt 4: Marie Curie. Who was Marie Curie: a Polish and naturalized-French physicist and chemist who conducted pioneering research on radioactivity. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, the first person and only woman to win twice, the only person to win a Nobel Prize in two different sciences. <sourced from Wikipedia and biography.com> . #babiesofig #babiesofinstagram #babyphotography #babies #babygirl #instababygirl #infantphotography #babyblueeyes #instababies #babyphotoshoot #babyphotooftheday #momswithcameras #momphotographer #mariecurie #chemistry #nobelprize #influentialwomen #smartwomen #radioactivity #science #beakers #radioactive #womaninscience #womanchemist #chemistry #physics #lilladylibertyj #libertyjaine
Influential woman Pt 5: Jane Goodall🐵🍃🦍.. a British primatologist and anthropologist.Considered to be the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees, Goodall is best known for her over 55-year study of social and family interactions of wild chimpanzees since she first went to Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania in 1960.. <sourced from Wikipedia and biography.com> . #babies #babygirl #babyblueeyes #babiesofinsta #babiesofinstagram #instababygirl #instababies #momphotographer #momswithcameras #babyphotography #babyphotooftheday #babyphotoshoot #janegoodall #janegoodallinstitute #janegoodallfoundation #primalogist #anthropologist #chimpanzee #chimpanzees #chimpanzeestudy #influentialwomen #smartwomen #safari #ellenratemybaby #lilladylibertyj #buildabear #libertyjaine
Influential woman Pt 6: Mother Teresa ✝ Nun and missionary Mother Teresa, known in the Catholic church as Saint Teresa of Calcutta, devoted her life to caring for the sick and poor. Born in Macedonia to parents of Albanian-descent and having taught in India for 17 years, Mother Teresa experienced her “call within a call” in 1946. Her order established a hospice; centers for the blind, aged and disabled; and a leper colony. In 1979 she received the Nobel Peace Prize for her humanitarian work. .✝ <sourced from Wikipedia and biography.com>. . #babies #babygirl #babyblueeyes #babiesofinsta #babiesofinstagram #instababygirl #babyphotography #babyphotooftheday #momphotographer #momswithcameras #babyphotoshoot #motherteresa #motherteresa🙏 #nobelpeaceprize #influentialwomen #catholic #loveforeveryone #nun #missionary #babyofinstagram #babyofig #kidphotography #infantphotography #babyshoot #ellenratemybaby #ellendegeneres #lilladylibertyj #libertyjaine
Influential woman Pt 7: Madonna ⭐🎤 Since the beginning of her career in the early 1980s, American singer and songwriter Madonna has had a social-cultural impact on the world through her recordings, attitude, clothing and lifestyle. Called the “Queen of Pop”, Madonna is labeled by international authors as the greatest woman in music, as well as the most influential and iconic female recording artist of all time. Madonna is the first multimedia pop icon in history and professionals agree that she has become the world’s biggest and most socially significant pop icon, as well as the most controversial. <sourced from Wikipedia and biography.com>. .. #babyphotography #babygirl #babyblueeyes #momphotographer #momswithcameras #instababies #instababygirl #instababygirl #babyphotoshoot #babiesofinsta #babiesofinstagram #babieswithstyle #babycostume #infantphotography #madonna #madonnaforever #madonnafanclub #madonnastyle #queenofpop #80smadonna #popicon #popmusic #materialworld #influentialwomen #musician #babieswithstyle #fashionbabies #madonna80s #madonnaqueenofpop #thequeenofpop #lilladylibertyj #libertyjaine
Influential woman Pt 10: Audrey Hepburn 🕶🎬 A British actress, model, dancer and humanitarian. Recognised as a film and fashion icon, Hepburn was active during Hollywood’s Golden Age. She was ranked by the American Film Institute as the third-greatest female screen legend in Golden Age Hollywood, and was inducted into the International Best Dressed List Hall of Fame. (Check out my page and follow me to see more influential woman!) .. <sourced from Wikipedia and biography.com> . #babyphotoshoot #momphotographer #instababy #instababies #instababygirl #babycostume #babiesofinsta #babiesofinstagram #adorablebaby #babyfashion #babysmiles #babyphotoshoot #momswithcameras #cameramama #audreyhepburn #audreyhepburnstyle #audreyhepburnfan #famousactress #hollywoodglam #goldenageofhollywood #hollywood #influentialwomen #screenlegend #ellenratemybaby #hollywoodlegend #breakfastattiffanys #breakfastattiffanystheme #oldhollywoodglamour #oldhollywood #lilladylibertyj #libertyjaine
Influential women Pt 8: 🇺🇸Hillary Clinton 🇺🇸 An American politician and diplomat who served as First Lady of the United States from 1993 to 2001. As First Lady of the United States, Clinton was an advocate for gender equality and healthcare reform. In 2000, Clinton was elected as the first female Senator from New York. She was reelected to the Senate in 2006. Running for president in 2008, she won far more delegates than any previous female candidate but lost the Democratic nomination to Barack Obama. She served as the junior United States Senator from New York from 2001 to 2009 and 67th U.S. Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013. She became the Democratic nominee for President in the 2016 election and was the first female candidate to be nominated for president by a major U.S. political party. . <sourced from Wikipedia and biography.com> . #babies #babyphotography #babyphotooftheday #babiesofinsta #babiesofinstagram #instababies #instababygirl #momphotographer #momswithcameras #babyblueeyes #babycostume #instababygirl #babyphotography #babyphotoshoot #influentialwomen #strongwomen #hillaryclinton #hillaryclinton2016 #democrat #democratic #senator #politics #politicians #formerfirstlady #firstfemalesenatorfromnewyork #ellenratemybaby #imher #imwithher #imwithher🇺🇸#inspiringwomen #lilladylibertyj #libertyjaine
Influential woman Pt 15: Malala Yousafzai A Pakistani education advocate who, at the age of 17, became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize after surviving an assassination attempt by the Taliban. Born on July 12, 1997, Yousafzai became an advocate for girls’ education when she herself was still a child, which resulted in the Taliban issuing a death threat against her. On October 9, 2012, a gunman shot Malala when she was traveling home from school. She survived and has continued to speak out on the importance of education. In 2013, she gave a speech to the United Nations and published her first book, I Am Malala. In 2014, she won the Nobel Peace Prize..<sourced from Wikipedia and biography.com> . #babylove #thatsdarling #babiesofinstagram #instababies #teammotherly #candidchildhood #cameramama #clickinmoms #momphotographer #babyphotoshoot #babyphotography #influentialwomen #nobelpeaceprize #malala #malalayousafzai #ellenratemybaby #ig_kids #ig_baby #childhoodunplugged #childhoodmoments #babyspam #lilladylibertyj #strongwomen #strongwoman #libertyjaine
