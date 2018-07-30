Anouk heeft opeens krullen en het staat haar onwijs leuk

We kennen Anouk (43) natuurlijk als een rockchick met sluike blonde lokken, maar stiekem kan ze álle kapsels goed hebben. De zangeres plaatste dit weekend een foto van zichzelf met krullen en het duurde niet lang voordat de complimenten binnenstroomden.
Vleiende woorden
“Nou zeg, je lijkt wel 15 jaar jonger”, “Gaaf kittig kapsel!” en “Wat zie jij er weer geweldig mooi uit”, is slechts een greep uit de reacties. En, eerlijk is eerlijk: de krullen staan haar ook echt heel erg leuk. Het ziet er speels en jong uit, en het geeft haar een heerlijk fris uiterlijk.
Verschillende kapsels
Het is overigens niet de eerste keer dat Anouk experimenteert met haar blonde lokken. Door de jaren heen heeft ze heel wat verschillende kapsels gehad. De krullen vonden we een leuke aanleiding om een aantal van die coupes op te snorren uit de oude doos:
Dit weekend met krullen:
Met bruin haar:
Met hippe ‘beachwaves’:
Met bontgekleurde vlechtjes:
#AnoukTeeuwe #SingerSongWriter #AdultContemporary #AlternativeRock #Pop #PopRock #PostGrunge #RB #Soul #MusicLegend Anouk (born 8 April 1975), professionally known by the mononym, is a Dutch singer-songwriter and record producer. After her breakthrough in 1997 with the single “Nobody’s Wife”, she had numerous hit singles in the Dutch and Belgian charts, such as “R U Kiddin’ Me”, “Michel”, “Girl”, “Lost”, “Modern World”, “Three Days in a Row”, and “Woman”. Anouk has released ten studio albums to date, the most recent one being Queen For A Day, released on 4 March 2016. She represented the Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest 2013 in Malmö, Sweden, with the song “Birds”. Her song made it to the final – the first since 2004 for the Netherlands; and finished 9th with 114 points.
Met kort haar:
Beeld: Hollandse Hoogte