Deze fitnessblogger verandert voorgoed jouw kijk op cellulite

Oh hey there, have you met my fancy fat? It’s these pretty dimples along the back of my legs and butt. Some people think fancy fat is “bad,” and will try to convince you to get rid of yours, but we know better. Fancy fat is just a natural, healthy, built-in decoration. (Or at least that’s how I choose to see it.) # Note: There is absolutely nothing objectively true about statements like “cellulite is ugly” or “perfectly smooth and toned is more attractive.” Those are just examples of a social reality we pass along to each other so often, that our brains start to believe they must be true, they’re “natural,” or they’re “just the way things are.” # But they’re not. We can change the way we see things by interrupting those old thoughts, challenging and examining them, noticing how they affect us, changing what we expose ourselves to, and finding new beliefs that affect us in a more positive way. # Which exactly what I’ve done by re-casting my so-called embarrassing cellulite in the role of beloved Fancy Fat. ❤️ # PS my fancy fat is more visible in some lighting or poses, and less visible in others. These 2 photos were taken when I happened to notice it popping recently in the mirror at my gym.

