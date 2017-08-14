Deze fitnessblogger verandert voorgoed jouw kijk op cellulite

Ruim 90% van alle vrouwen heeft in meer of mindere mate last van cellulite. De fabel gaat dat voornamelijk zwaardere vrouwen getroffen worden door de gehate putjes in billen en bovenbenen, maar dit is inderdaad niets meer dan een fabel. Om dit aan te tonen, deelt fitnessblogger Jessi Kneeland vol trots haar putjes en deukjes, met een verhelderende foto op Instagram. Hulde!
Jessi Kneeland is body image coach, schrijver, TEDx spreker, blogger en Instagrammer. Haar Instagramaccount staat vol met kiekjes over sport, voeding en gezondheid, maar ook plaatst de blogger zo nu en dan foto’s waarmee ze bepaalde taboes probeert te doorbreken. Zónder filter maar mét prachtige bijschriften.
Zo deelt ze ook een foto waarop ze haar cellulitis laat zien, om hiermee duidelijk te maken dat ook slanke mensen last kunnen hebben van een sinaasappelhuid. En vooral dat dit niets is om je voor te schamen. Ze schrijft geen hekel te hebben aan haar putjes, en noemt ze dan ook liefkozend ‘Fancy Fat’. ‘Fancy fat is just a natural, healthy, built-in decoration. (Or at least that’s how I choose to see it.)‘
Meer van dit, graag!
Oh hey there, have you met my fancy fat? It’s these pretty dimples along the back of my legs and butt. Some people think fancy fat is “bad,” and will try to convince you to get rid of yours, but we know better. Fancy fat is just a natural, healthy, built-in decoration. (Or at least that’s how I choose to see it.) # Note: There is absolutely nothing objectively true about statements like “cellulite is ugly” or “perfectly smooth and toned is more attractive.” Those are just examples of a social reality we pass along to each other so often, that our brains start to believe they must be true, they’re “natural,” or they’re “just the way things are.” # But they’re not. We can change the way we see things by interrupting those old thoughts, challenging and examining them, noticing how they affect us, changing what we expose ourselves to, and finding new beliefs that affect us in a more positive way. # Which exactly what I’ve done by re-casting my so-called embarrassing cellulite in the role of beloved Fancy Fat. ❤️ # PS my fancy fat is more visible in some lighting or poses, and less visible in others. These 2 photos were taken when I happened to notice it popping recently in the mirror at my gym.
Bron: Gazet van Antwerpen, Beeld: Instagram