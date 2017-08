Campagne #IHadAMiscarriage helpt vrouwen te praten over miskraam

✨Apples + Oranges✨ _ Her: I feel like I should be over my loss by now. I mean, I was only 6-weeks along. It could have been so much worse. I have many friends who have worse stories: stillbirths, infant loss, women who can’t even get pregnant. At least it was early. At least I know I can get pregnant. At least my milk didn’t come in. At least I didn’t feel the baby move. At least I wasn’t overly attached. At least my grieving process won’t go on and on like theirs might. _ Me: Your pain is just as real and valid and important as anybody else’s. Your loss matters because it is your loss. Your hope, dashed. Your body, grieving. Your sadness. Your journey. _ Her: But it feels indulgent. It could have been so much worse. _ Me: It’s apples and oranges. Try to resist the urge to compare and contrast. There needn’t be a loss/grief hierarchy. It only serves to minimize your experience. Face your pain without distracting it by somehow making it less than. Or too much. You are significant. Your heart is broken. Lean into the ache. It’s yours. _ #IHadAMiscarriage #miscarriage #pregnancyloss #motherhood #loss #stillbirth #infantloss #grief #1in4 // Photo by @smallbatchphoto found via @taxcollection.

